Thinking Outside the Box in Chile: New Book Advocates Policy Adjustments for Economic Revival

Amid ongoing debates over economic growth, political fragmentation, and institutional distrust, a new book directly invites readers to reconsider the approach to public policy design in Chile.

Titled «Thinking Outside the Box in Chile,» the book, published by Editorial Universitaria, gathers a diverse group of researchers examining the country’s main challenges from a multidisciplinary and practical perspective.

Edited by José Miguel Benavente, Guillermo Larraín, and Diego Pardow, this 516-page volume outlines «three key shifts»: generating ideas from the grassroots level, integrating cross-disciplinary viewpoints, and focusing on the «last mile» of public policies—essentially, the implementation details where many reforms tend to falter.

The book explores various topics including the selection of school directors and educational management; environmental impacts on academic performance; youth mental health; free public transport; recidivism; ideological bias in digital media; environmental deliberation; state teleworking; and strategies for revitalizing economic growth.

In this context, one central assertion of the publication is that broad agreements are insufficient unless the specific execution mechanisms are reassessed.

“For instance, it examines pilot teleworking experiences in the public sector, financial risk measurement models in healthcare, and proposals to enhance the legislative process through collective intelligence tools. In this vein, the text aims to bridge academic research with real public policy decisions,” stated representatives from Editorial Universitaria.

“At a time when the country seeks to regain economic momentum and rebuild trust, the publication raises a fundamental question: Is Chile willing to review not just what policies it promotes, but how it designs and implements them?” the editorial house added.

