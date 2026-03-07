Thousands Gather to Bid Farewell to President Boric at Plaza de la Constitución

Original article: Despedida de Boric: Miles de personas se convocaron en la Plaza de la Constitución Thousands Bid Farewell to President Boric at a Mass Citizen Convocation in Front of La Moneda Just days before the handover of power, thousands of people filled Plaza de la Constitución on Saturday to say goodbye to President Gabriel […]

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Despedida de Boric: Miles de personas se convocaron en la Plaza de la Constitución

Thousands Bid Farewell to President Boric at a Mass Citizen Convocation in Front of La Moneda

Just days before the handover of power, thousands of people filled Plaza de la Constitución on Saturday to say goodbye to President Gabriel Boric during an emotional event organized by the citizen group «United for Boric.» With flags, banners, and chants, supporters gathered in front of the Palacio de La Moneda to express their gratitude for the President’s leadership as he emerged on the balcony with his partner Paula Carrasco and daughter Violeta to greet the crowd.

In his farewell address, President Boric delivered a heartfelt reflection on his administration, praising the resilience of the Chilean people throughout his journey across the country. «I have traveled all of Chile and in every place, I have encountered a Chilean people who do not bow down in the face of fires or earthquakes, who rise up against threats from wherever they come or against pessimistic interests,» the President stated to the enthusiastic audience.

President Boric also provided a personal reflection on his time at La Moneda, emphasizing that he took office with humility and the belief that he had given his utmost effort. «I finish my term with clean hands and my head held high,» he concluded, expressing gratitude for the support he received throughout the years and urging his followers to unite and become a political majority in Chile once again.

The event unfolded in a festive and familial atmosphere, marking a significant moment in the final days of his presidency, just four days before the presidential handover. Attendees celebrated the key achievements of his administration during a farewell that will remain etched in the collective memory of his supporters.

See below for a selection of posts and recordings on social media.

N Prensa

ConCón al Día

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

"S.O.S. Mamis" Bids Farewell with Final Four Performances in Santiago and Beyond

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Valparaíso Bids Farewell to Álvaro Peña, Chile's Legendary Punk Musician

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

San Antonio Mourns the Passing of Councilman Milko Caracciolo: A Prominent Social Advocate and Defender of Artisan Fishing

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

A Key Voice from the North: Farewell to Leyla Noriega, Aymara Journalist and Founder of Radio Ayni

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

University of Chile Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Artist Gonzalo Díaz Cuevas, National Prize for Visual Arts 2003

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

President Boric Welcomes the Palestinian Community of Chile at La Moneda

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Colombian President Petro Asserts Minimum Wage Will Remain Untouched Amid Massive Protests

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

The Sovereignty of Our America is Defended in Cuba

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Historic Milestone: Gloria Chevesich Takes Presidency of Supreme Court with Strong Self-Critique of the Judiciary

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano