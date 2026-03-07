Thousands Gather to Bid Farewell to President Boric at Plaza de la Constitución

Original article: Despedida de Boric: Miles de personas se convocaron en la Plaza de la Constitución

Thousands Bid Farewell to President Boric at a Mass Citizen Convocation in Front of La Moneda

Just days before the handover of power, thousands of people filled Plaza de la Constitución on Saturday to say goodbye to President Gabriel Boric during an emotional event organized by the citizen group «United for Boric.» With flags, banners, and chants, supporters gathered in front of the Palacio de La Moneda to express their gratitude for the President’s leadership as he emerged on the balcony with his partner Paula Carrasco and daughter Violeta to greet the crowd.

In his farewell address, President Boric delivered a heartfelt reflection on his administration, praising the resilience of the Chilean people throughout his journey across the country. «I have traveled all of Chile and in every place, I have encountered a Chilean people who do not bow down in the face of fires or earthquakes, who rise up against threats from wherever they come or against pessimistic interests,» the President stated to the enthusiastic audience.

President Boric also provided a personal reflection on his time at La Moneda, emphasizing that he took office with humility and the belief that he had given his utmost effort. «I finish my term with clean hands and my head held high,» he concluded, expressing gratitude for the support he received throughout the years and urging his followers to unite and become a political majority in Chile once again.

The event unfolded in a festive and familial atmosphere, marking a significant moment in the final days of his presidency, just four days before the presidential handover. Attendees celebrated the key achievements of his administration during a farewell that will remain etched in the collective memory of his supporters.

