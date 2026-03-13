University of Chile Launches Diploma Program on Critical Thought, Feminisms, and Anti-Colonialism

Original article: Revueltas, feminismos y anticolonialismo: U

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Revueltas, feminismos y anticolonialismo: U. de Chile abre convocatoria a diplomado sobre pensamiento crítico

University of Chile Launches Diploma Program on Critical Thought, Feminisms, and Anti-Colonialism

The Faculty of Philosophy and Humanities at the University of Chile has opened applications for the 2026 Diploma in Latin American Critical Thought. This initiative aims to recover, update, and project the main traditions of transformative thought in the region.

Running from May to December 2026 in a hybrid format, the program is open to all individuals who have completed high school and does not require prior university education.

According to the Extension and Communications Directorate of the Faculty, «The diploma focuses on popular uprisings, Latin American feminisms, anti-colonial processes, and Marxism from a Latin American perspective, alongside other debates that have shaped the continent’s emancipatory praxis.»

They further explained, «Its purpose is to highlight historically marginalized critical currents from the official narrative, yet fundamental for understanding the reality of the political and social processes that contributed to the formation of Latin American critical thought, emphasizing their key theoretical contributions and categories, and identifying some of the most significant strategic debates for transforming the contemporary reality of the region.»

This transdisciplinary program combines knowledge from the political and intellectual experiences of Latin America with insights from the humanities, social sciences, and law.

The diploma includes several thematic modules: Uprisings, Progressivisms, and (Neo)Fascisms in Latin America; Origins and Relevance of Latin American Critical Thought (Anti-Colonialism); Latin American Marxism: Pathways and Debates; The Thousand Latin American Feminisms; and Social Movements and Counter-Hegemonic Struggles.

Participants from various social organizations will contribute to the development of the content, aiming to strengthen the dialogue between academia and social organization experiences.

Application Requirements

To apply, all that is required is the completion of secondary education. Applications can be submitted through the form available on the Faculty of Philosophy and Humanities website at the University of Chile.

For more information or inquiries, interested parties can contact: [email protected]

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