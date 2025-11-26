Original article: Se acerca una nueva versión del Festival Teatro en Casa: Una experiencia única que abre las puertas de los barrios Yungay y Brasil

Upcoming Edition of Teatro en Casa Festival: A Unique Experience in the Yungay and Brasil Neighborhoods

As spring approaches, the historic center of Santiago prepares for the return of the Teatro en Casa Festival, transforming homes in iconic neighborhoods like Yungay and Brasil into unconventional theater spaces open to the entire community.

This year’s lineup features a variety of artistic offerings, creating a rich program running from Thursday, November 27, to Saturday, December 6.

For 11 consecutive days, a network of performances will showcase theatrical works in homes, cultural spaces, and community areas throughout Yungay and Brasil.

«The Festival represents a unique format in the Chilean scene. It transforms inhabited spaces into performance venues through community engagement and collaboration with local residents and cultural organizations,» says Marcelo Salinas, director of community engagement and territory for Teatro en Casa.

Community Call

The Cultural Group Teatro en Casa, organizer of this event, has officially invited residents of the Yungay and Brasil neighborhoods, as well as those from the entire Metropolitan Region, to participate in this new edition, featuring a total of 11 national works across 23 performances of varying lengths.

Under the theme «Residencies: Interactions and Perspectives of the Territory,» this tenth edition includes a unique pre-event stage where 5 selected works underwent a month-long artistic residency for their creation.

Javiera Severino, director of content, emphasized the positive response to the call and the high caliber of the proposals: «There is a need within the sector for resources and initiatives that promote and value the creative processes,» Severino stated.

Since October, these 5 works have utilized and redefined various heritage properties, fostering community connections where they reside. In this respect, Nicolás Fernandois, director of programming, notes: «The selected projects also reflect that interaction with the territory that interests us as the Agrupación Teatro en Casa.»

The program for this tenth edition also includes 6 invited works, featuring creators who have previously participated in this festival or in other programming instances using this unconventional scenic format.

«We are interested in continuing the work and language of those groups that, from their proposals, declare a political perspective of relationship and impact on the territory, especially considering the current context,» emphasizes Fernandois.

The Teatro en Casa Festival is supported by the 2025 Grant from the Illustrious Municipality of Santiago, in addition to backing from EGC Ingeniería, Chama’s Pizzería & Restaurant, Darkolics, and collaboration from the Agenda Yungay by Yungay Artists. The Agrupación Teatro en Casa is part of the Cultural Network Yungay and the Chilean Network of Performing Arts Festivals.

Tickets, with a suggested contribution of $4,000, $6,000, $8,000 or more, are available by reservation via email: [email protected]

The complete program and all event details are available on the Agrupación’s social media: @teatroencasa.cultura (Instagram).

El Ciudadano