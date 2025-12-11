Venezuela Accuses US of Pirate-Like Theft of Oil Vessel Amidst Tensions

Original article: «Piratería internacional»: Venezuela confirma que EEUU les robó un buque petrolero

The Venezuelan government confirmed via a statement that U.S. military forces seized an oil tanker off its coast, as previously stated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

«The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela vehemently denounces and condemns what constitutes an outrageous theft and an act of international piracy, publicly announced by the President of the United States, who confessed to the assault on an oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea,» reads the statement issued on Wednesday, December 10.

«This latest criminal act adds to the theft of Citgo, a vital asset of the strategic heritage of all Venezuelans, seized through fraudulent judicial mechanisms and in violation of all norms,» the Venezuelan government added in its communiqué.

Meanwhile, on the same day, U.S. authorities released a video of what they described as a «seizure.» According to international agencies, it was the country’s Attorney General, Pam Bondi, who shared the footage.

«For several years, the tanker has been sanctioned by the U.S. due to its involvement in an illicit oil transport network supporting foreign terrorist organizations,» the U.S. official stated on social media platform X.

Developing Story