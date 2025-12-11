Original article: «Qué se juega para nosotras en esta elección»: Coordinadora Feminista 8M reparte periódico feminista y llama a evitar llegada de Kast a La Moneda

What’s at Stake for Women in This Election: Feminist Coalition 8M Distributes Feminist Newspaper to Prevent Kast’s Rise to Power

This Thursday morning, thousands of Metro users in Santiago encountered the free distribution of «La Primera,» a feminist newspaper delivered ahead of the presidential runoff.

This initiative was organized by the Feminist Coalition 8M (CF8M), who set out to distribute 20,000 copies at stations across all Metro lines.

The publication, also available in its digital version, encourages readers to consider: «What’s at stake for us in this election?»

In this context, they discuss «the rise of the far-right in Chile and around the world» and highlight that «these sectors thrive on fear, promising security while cutting rights, dividing the population, and pointing fingers at those who have the least.»

«We know that these forces have never brought well-being: where they govern, poverty, violence, and control over the bodies and lives of women, girls, and diverse communities increase,» warned the organization, which stressed the importance of voting for candidate Jeannette Jara.

Regarding this, the newspaper mentions, «we know that voting is not enough: just as the path to changing our lives has been long, what’s at stake now is much larger than any election. It is about reorganizing ourselves, protecting our rights, and pushing back against authoritarianism wherever it appears.»

At the Plaza de Armas station, CF8M spokeswomen emphasized the dangers of a possible victory by the Republican candidate in La Moneda. Javiera Mena, a spokesperson for the organization, stated, «On this Sunday the 14th, let’s vote for Jara to prevent the rise of fascism and protect our rights.»

El Ciudadano