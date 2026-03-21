World Water Day: Activists Organize March Against Extractivist Policies and Environmental Backsliding

Original article: Día Mundial del Agua: Organizaciones convocan a marchar contra el modelo extractivista y la regresión ambiental

Environmental organizations urge a demonstration to demand the de-privatization of natural resources and to challenge the measures taken by the Kast administration.

On the occasion of World Water Day, the Water and Territories Movement (MAT), the Defense Movement for Access to Water, Land, and Environmental Protection (MODATIMA), and the Community Environmental Movement for Water and Territory (MOSACAT) are calling for a major march this Sunday, March 22, at 11:00 AM, starting from the Universidad Católica Metro station in Santiago. The protest aims to highlight the ongoing water crisis in Chile, particularly as the new government has halted several decrees that previously safeguarded nature and the environment.

In an interview with El Ciudadano, Cristóbal Rodríguez, national spokesperson for MODATIMA, describes Chile’s unique situation, stating that the country operates under a privatized water model established during the dictatorship, which makes it an exceptional case worldwide. He emphasizes the urgency of taking to the streets in light of the climate crisis and the current administration led by José Kast, which appears indifferent to planetary and territorial care.

Rodríguez criticizes the authorities for jeopardizing the future by adhering to an agenda that ignores ecological issues. He notes that the government is “sacrificing nature, the lives of individuals, and future generations.” He explains that the march is not solely about water but also addresses the harmful exploitation of land that consumes excessive natural resources without contemplating the country’s welfare.

For the MODATIMA representative, this issue is a daily reality for many households across the nation and cannot be overlooked. He asserts that “1,400,000 people at lunchtime rely on water sourced from a tanker truck.” For this reason, he believes it is everyone’s duty to protest when so many families struggle to access even a glass of water.

Regarding climate change skeptics, Rodríguez firmly states that they are out of touch with reality and only muddle the conversation. “We recognize that having water today is a privilege, but it should not be the case in a country with so many mountains and glaciers,” he asserts.

The march also aims to send a message to cabinet ministers, demanding transparency about their actual water holdings. In this regard, Rodríguez questions the government’s rhetoric about saving public funds while lacking transparency in its own water business dealings, claiming that “it’s easy to cut fiscal spending and environmental protections, yet we see no case where these ministers disclose how much water they possess,” he laments.

This demonstration seeks to conclude the first month of José Kast’s mandate, a period that organizations like MODATIMA have deemed fraught with attacks on established rights. Rodríguez maintains that the social organization remains resilient and will not allow life to become increasingly precarious. He argues that the current system is “making life precarious to the extent that you turn the tap in the morning and no water comes out,” he asserts.

As a final reflection, Cristóbal Rodríguez invites everyone to join the march on Sunday to safeguard the future of Chileans. He warns that maintaining this system “will bring direct consequences for every family in this country, increasing their living costs, energy access, and essentials,” and, conversely, will limit opportunities for future generations.

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