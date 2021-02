Nature: Empresas salmoneras que operan en Chile ponen en riesgo de extinción a ballenas azules

THREAD Are U stressed? Animation by @BedrinanaLuis shows 1 difficult week in the life of 1 #whale. BLUE DOT is 1 whale trying to feed while dodging heavy vessels traffic @ #Ancud Gulf 3/22/19 to 3/29/19 #shipstrikes #whales Paper @Nature https://t.co/EA2lt0F0l8 @alex_zerbini pic.twitter.com/XkQOeRXs4L