The Lancet Estimates Over 3 Million Years of Life Lost Due to Israeli Genocide in Gaza

A scientific report published in the British medical journal The Lancet revealed that Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in a collective loss of over three million years of Palestinian life, serving as scientific evidence of the genocide perpetrated by the Zionist regime since October 2023.

The study, titled «Over 3 Million Years of Life Lost in Gaza,» was conducted by researchers Sammy Zahran from Colorado State University and Ghassan Abu-Sittah from the American University of Beirut. According to the authors, this quantification of social and human damage represents measurable evidence of the crimes against humanity committed by the Israeli occupation, providing a concrete assessment of the social and human toll of the aggression.

The research was based on official data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health as of July 31, 2025, which reported 60,199 Palestinians killed directly as a result of military actions by Israel. To calculate the years of life lost, the researchers compiled a comprehensive demographic list of the deceased, including age and gender, and compared this information with mortality tables and life expectancy in Gaza prior to the war.

The results of the analysis revealed that each Palestinian fatality resulted in an average loss of 51 years of life, amounting to over three million years lost.

«As of July 31, 2025, we estimate a total of 3,082,363 years of life lost in Gaza. Dividing the total years of life lost by the number of deceased individuals (60,199) results in 51.2 years lost for each death. When calculated by gender, 1,075,984 years of life lost were attributed to women and 2,006,379 years to men,» stated the journal that has been in existence since 1823.

According to the research, the vast majority of these losses occurred among civilians, many of whom would never be classified as combatants under international law: women, the elderly, infants, and children, exposing the barbarity perpetrated by the Israeli regime with backing from the United States and European imperialist powers.

Furthermore, it corroborates allegations that attacks launched by the Zionist regime were indiscriminate and systematically targeted civilian population centers, neighborhoods, shelters, hospitals, and schools in Gaza.

Disproportionate Impact on Gaza’s Children

Specifically, the report highlights the devastating and disproportionate impact of the conflict on the youngest population in Gaza. The loss of over one million years of life among children under 15 years old reflects the scale of the tragedy caused by indiscriminate bombings from Tel Aviv.

In this context, it was noted that a child killed at the age of seven could have lost 70 years of life.

Only Direct Deaths from Israeli Bombardments Considered

The researchers clarified that their calculations only consider direct deaths explicitly linked to Israeli military actions, excluding the thousands who died indirectly due to the systematic destruction of essential infrastructure, food, water supplies, medical facilities, and the loss of vital medical and healthcare personnel.

This limitation imposed by the destruction of records in the territory and the impossibility of counting all the victims means that the real impact of the genocide is even greater than the staggering figures calculated in the study.

In its conclusions, the report suggested that the Israeli military operations have caused social devastation of such magnitude that the number of victims alone does not reflect the extent of the humanitarian catastrophe, as noted by Al Mayadeen.

It also warned that the Palestinian people in Gaza have been suffering from a systematic war that violates international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions for more than two years.