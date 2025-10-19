In her campaign ad, Jeannette Jara intertwined economic proposals with heartfelt memories, with her team promising agreements for the betterment of Chile, a Basic Income of $750,000, and a 20% reduction on electricity bills. The candidate concluded with personal anecdotes, delivering a message of determination and hope.

Original article: Reducción en cuentas de luz y recuerdos de juventud: así fue la franja de Jeannette Jara en su tercer día

This Sunday marked the debut of the third segment of the electoral campaign at 12:40 PM, a slot where all presidential candidates have 2:30 minutes to present their main ideas and goals ahead of the upcoming elections on November 16.

The key topic of today’s segment by center-left candidate Jeannette Jara focused primarily on two areas: economy and emotion.

Several economic campaign representatives opened this Sunday’s ad with a statement emphasizing the need for respect in Chile despite differing opinions, highlighting how reaching agreements can foster unity for the benefit of the public and their finances.

“In Jeannette Jara’s economic team, we may not all think alike, but we have agreed for the good of Chile,” they affirmed.

They also reiterated Jara’s proposal for a Basic Income of $750,000 and a commitment to reduce electricity bills by 20%, amid the recent controversy over excessive electricity charges.

Finally, an emotional segment featured the candidate reminiscing about her childhood with her mother and a friend, reviewing photos from her youth in El Cortijo, her time as the president of the student federation at Usach, and sharing anecdotes from her tenure as a minister, all of which have inspired her run for the presidency.

Among these images was her speech after winning the center-left primaries in June, where she passionately stated: “I want to tell all the girls to never let anyone tell them their dreams are impossible,” a phrase that encapsulates the spirit of perseverance and hope that has defined her journey.

