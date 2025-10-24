Original article: Jara la lleva: primera con 30,1%, Kast 22,3%, Kaiser 17,5% y Matthei 15,4%, según Encuesta Feedback

The latest Feedback survey confirmed that Jeannette Jara, the presidential candidate from Unidad por Chile, continues to maintain a significant lead in the race for La Moneda.

When asked, «In the presidential elections on Sunday, November 16, which of the following presidential candidates will you vote for?» a 30.1% of respondents chose the former Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, clearly indicating her position at the forefront of voter preferences.

According to the study conducted between October 18 and 22, 2025, José Antonio Kast, representing the Republican Party, secured second place with 22.3% of voter intention.

This establishes a gap of 7.8 percentage points between Jara and Kast.

Based on the findings, Johannes Kaiser of the Libertarian National Party took third place with 17.5%, moving Evelyn Matthei of Chile Vamos to fourth with 15.4%.

Further back, Franco Parisi from PDG garnered 5.9%, Harold Mayne-Nicholls (ind) reached 1.6%, Eduardo Artés (ind) stood at 0.5%, and Marco Enríquez-Ominami (ind) only received 0.2%.

32.2% of Women Support Jara

The study, which analyzed a sample of 3,252 cases across the 16 regions of the country, provided gender-specific results revealing that 32.2% of women support Jeannette Jara’s candidacy for La Moneda. Among men, 27.9% favored the official party candidate.

The former Minister of Labor and Social Welfare also demonstrates broad age-based support. Among voters aged 18 to 39 (Generation Z + Millennials), she achieved 35.0%; among those aged 40 to 59 (Generation X), her support stands at 25.9%, and for voters over 60 (Boomers), she reached 26.8%.

According to the Feedback survey, the Unidad por Chile candidate is the highest rated in terms of her proposals to improve various aspects of the country: employment (26.2%), pensions (31.1%), inflation (23.2%), poverty (29.1%), crime (27.1%), and wages (30.4%).

You can view the full study results at this link.