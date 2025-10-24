The breakdown by gender reveals that the Unidad por Chile candidate receives 32.2% support among women.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Jara la lleva: primera con 30,1%, Kast 22,3%, Kaiser 17,5% y Matthei 15,4%, según Encuesta Feedback

The latest Feedback survey confirmed that Jeannette Jara, the presidential candidate from Unidad por Chile, continues to maintain a significant lead in the race for La Moneda.

When asked, «In the presidential elections on Sunday, November 16, which of the following presidential candidates will you vote for?» a 30.1% of respondents chose the former Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, clearly indicating her position at the forefront of voter preferences.

According to the study conducted between October 18 and 22, 2025, José Antonio Kast, representing the Republican Party, secured second place with 22.3% of voter intention.

This establishes a gap of 7.8 percentage points between Jara and Kast.

Based on the findings, Johannes Kaiser of the Libertarian National Party took third place with 17.5%, moving Evelyn Matthei of Chile Vamos to fourth with 15.4%.

Further back, Franco Parisi from PDG garnered 5.9%, Harold Mayne-Nicholls (ind) reached 1.6%, Eduardo Artés (ind) stood at 0.5%, and Marco Enríquez-Ominami (ind) only received 0.2%.

32.2% of Women Support Jara

The study, which analyzed a sample of 3,252 cases across the 16 regions of the country, provided gender-specific results revealing that 32.2% of women support Jeannette Jara’s candidacy for La Moneda. Among men, 27.9% favored the official party candidate.

The former Minister of Labor and Social Welfare also demonstrates broad age-based support. Among voters aged 18 to 39 (Generation Z + Millennials), she achieved 35.0%; among those aged 40 to 59 (Generation X), her support stands at 25.9%, and for voters over 60 (Boomers), she reached 26.8%.

According to the Feedback survey, the Unidad por Chile candidate is the highest rated in terms of her proposals to improve various aspects of the country: employment (26.2%), pensions (31.1%), inflation (23.2%), poverty (29.1%), crime (27.1%), and wages (30.4%).

You can view the full study results at this link.

Relacionados

The Citizen

Chile Presidential Poll: Jara at 37.3% Tops Kast at 22.2% in First Round, La Cosa Nostra Finds

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Jara Leads Chile’s Presidential Race: 37.5% Support, Kast Trails by 13.6 Points in Studio Público Poll

Hace 3 semanas

Jeannette Jara's Presidential Campaign Ad Blends Emotion with Determination in First Messages

Hace 7 días
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Meets with Chinese Ambassador to Enhance Strategic Partnership Between Chile and China

Hace 7 días
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Promises Up to 20% Cut in Electricity Bills in New Campaign Briefing

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

"I Am Not the Continuation of the Current Government": Jeannette Jara Distances Herself from the Current Administration Before Her Potential Presidency

Hace 15 horas
The Citizen

Lower Power Bills and an End to UF Abuses: Jeannette Jara’s Plan for Chilean Families

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

A Citizen-Driven Campaign: "Chile Can Change from the Ground Up with the Strength of Its People"

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Promotes Unity and Territorial Commitment During Tour of Aconcagua Valley and Valparaíso

Hace 3 días

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano