2025 Elections Special: Insights Following the Results

Chile concluded its 2025 elections, initiating vote counts and projecting preliminary presidential and parliamentary results. El Ciudadano is live broadcasting a special with analysis behind the numbers. Follow the coverage.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
2025 Elections Special / Citizen Channel

With the polls closing at 18:00 hours, Chile concluded a pivotal election day on Sunday to elect the President, senators, and deputies, immediately commencing the complex counting process that captivates national and international attention.

The focus is now on the national vote counting, which has begun to clarify the political future of the country under the watchful eyes of the Electoral Service (Servel).

As the nation awaits results, El Ciudadano provides comprehensive coverage with its 2025 ELECTIONS SPECIAL | Citizen Channel, featuring live broadcasts that not only analyze the partial results as they emerge but also delve into the details and reactions behind the numbers. The process for parliamentary elections is expected to take longer, with the final composition of Congress likely to be known around 21:30 or 22:00 hours.

The special broadcast is available via the following link:

This platform serves as a reference space to understand the background and implications of each figure. Interested viewers can follow live minute-by-minute updates, supported by an analysis team that will provide insights into the new scenario emerging from the polls, offering context and depth to the official information.

View Partial Election Results:

