A Citizen-Driven Campaign: «Chile Can Change from the Ground Up with the Strength of Its People»

Original article: Una campaña impulsada y financiada por la ciudadanía: “Chile puede cambiar desde abajo, con la fuerza de su gente

Presidential candidate Jeannette Jara used her social media platforms to express her gratitude to those who have financially supported her campaign, reaffirming the grassroots nature of her political initiative. In a video shared this Monday, the candidate is seen making video calls to individuals who made donations.

«I want to sincerely thank everyone who has made this campaign possible. To Lorena Muñoz, Carolina Mena, Pacífico Arenas, Lorena Rivera, Vanessa Tello, and so many others who have contributed with effort, love, and conviction,» Jara expressed.

Unlike other political campaigns, Jara’s initiative has stood out for not accepting funding from large investors, instead relying on donations from ordinary citizens, which, as the candidate explained, account for over half of all contributions received.

«63.7% of the donations we have received are in amounts ranging from $1 to $10,000, with 559 people believing that Chile can change from the bottom up, powered by its people. Thank you for your trust; with you, we move forward,» she posted on her Instagram account.

The candidate’s gesture aims to highlight the importance of popular support and the collective construction of a project that presents itself as an alternative to the economic power that has historically dominated Chilean politics. Jara’s campaign is fundamentally rooted in the trust of the people in her candidacy.