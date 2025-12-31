Aguiló Recalls Controversial Media Policies of Aylwin’s Government Favoring El Mercurio and La Tercera

"During the dictatorship, we had media outlets: Época, Fortín, Cauce, Apsi, Análisis, among others. In democracy, two 'great leftists' shut them all down: Enrique Correa and Eugenio Tironi. Two eunuchs who still pontificate," criticized the former parliamentarian.

On the last day of 2025, former Maule region deputy, Sergio Aguiló, reflected on the controversial policies enforced during Patricio Aylwin’s administration against left-wing media. He stated that state advertising was withheld from these outlets, aiming to economically suffocate them in favor of the duopoly El Mercurio – Copesa.

Initially, the former parliamentarian and economist responded to a post by writer Jorge Baradit, who noted, following Jeannette Jara’s defeat, that «without a media structure and platforms, the left has nothing to do going forward.»

In this context, Aguiló tweeted, «This is one of the biggest truths stated on X. During the dictatorship, we had media outlets: Época, Fortín, Cauce, Apsi, Análisis, among others. In democracy, two ‘great leftists’ shut them all down: Enrique Correa and Eugenio Tironi. Two eunuchs who still pontificate.»

His comment sparked backlash, with lawyer Patricia Schaulsohn responding, «Do authorities really close down media outlets in a democracy? Could it be that the managers, directors, and others within those very media had something to do with it?»

Aguiló quickly replied, «During Aylwin’s government, Correa and Tironi demanded that all ministries direct state advertising to El Mercurio and La Tercera, leaving nothing for progressive media.»

He added, «You should know this and not act oblivious, as if leftist media had committed suicide.»

