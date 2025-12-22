Alarming Mass Layoffs of Teachers Reported in SLEP Andalién Costa

Original article: Denuncian masivo despido de profesores en SLEP Andalién Costa

Educational communities within SLEP Andalién Costa, which includes the municipalities of Lota, Santa Juana, Coronel, and San Pedro de la Paz, are facing a dire situation following the announcement of 200 teacher layoffs and reductions in hours for many others.

This information was disclosed by Mario Aguilar Arévalo, the national president of the College of Teachers, who emphasized that these measures «directly impact Public Education and students’ learning.»