Alarming Mass Layoffs of Teachers Reported in SLEP Andalién Costa

Mario Aguilar, national president of the Teachers' College, stated, "Approximately 200 teachers are being discussed for dismissal, along with numerous hours that they aim to eliminate. This significantly affects pedagogy and student learning as it effectively leads to larger class sizes when, in reality, the opposite is needed during these times."

Alarming Mass Layoffs of Teachers Reported in SLEP Andalién Costa
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Denuncian masivo despido de profesores en SLEP Andalién Costa

Educational communities within SLEP Andalién Costa, which includes the municipalities of Lota, Santa Juana, Coronel, and San Pedro de la Paz, are facing a dire situation following the announcement of 200 teacher layoffs and reductions in hours for many others.

This information was disclosed by Mario Aguilar Arévalo, the national president of the College of Teachers, who emphasized that these measures «directly impact Public Education and students’ learning.»

Relacionados

The Citizen

Talca Faces Controversy as City Plans to Lay Off 400 Teachers and Cut Hours for 200 More Due to Funding Crisis

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

2026 Budget: Teachers Call Cuts to Local Public Education Services "Threatening and Authoritarian"

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Chiles Comptroller Accepts Complaint; Iquique SLEP Opens Internal Probe into Jose9 Antonio Kasts Visit to Alto Hospicio High School

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Educating for Transformation: A Comprehensive Roadmap Addressing the Historic Challenges of Public Education

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Teacher's Day: Honoring Educators' History and Ongoing Struggles

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Cristián Bellei Calls for Collaborative School Practices in Chile: "We Don’t Need to Jump to Finland"

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Spanish for Migrants Program Marks Ninth Year, Certifies 50 Students in Chile's Maule Region

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Workers on Edge: Transfer to SLEP El Pino Finalized Amid Debts and Emotional Strain

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

"Desbordes is the Primary Responsible": Teachers' Union Critiques Comptroller's Notice to Santiago Mayor Regarding Violence Against Educators at Instituto Nacional

Hace 3 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano