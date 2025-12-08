Alba Movimientos Calls for Global Mobilization on December 10: Standing in Solidarity with Venezuela Against Trump’s Military Threat

Original article: Alba Movimientos lanza convocatoria de movilización global para el 10-D: En solidaridad con Venezuela ante amenaza militar de Trump

In a pressing call that labels it as a «media preparation for a potential invasion,» the international coalition Alba Movimientos has announced a global mobilization initiative for solidarity actions and denunciation set for December 10. This initiative aims to counter what they describe as a dangerous military escalation from the administration of Donald Trump against Venezuela, Colombia, and Caribbean nations.

The circular, accessed by El Ciudadano, presents a serious assessment of the continental situation. «U.S. imperialism, through the Trump administration, has intensified its interventionism in Our America, escalating its aggression to a direct military threat against Venezuela, Colombia, and, generally, against the peoples of the Caribbean Sea under old pretexts like the ‘War on Drugs’,» the text emphatically states.

The international coordination body, which includes ongoing solidarity campaigns supporting Venezuela, Haiti, Palestine, and Cuba, warns against underestimating the justifications put forth from Washington. «As expressed before, we do not take these justifications lightly, as they serve as media preparation for a possible invasion, and we have a duty to dismantle them,» the statement asserts, highlighting a grim statistic regarding the human cost of attacks carried out by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

«To date, the toll of U.S. aggression against the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific has resulted in nearly a hundred people killed in extrajudicial executions,» it was noted, citing historical justifications such as the «War on Drugs.»

In light of this scenario, Alba Movimientos reaffirmed its principled stance:

«We support the right to legitimate defense of sovereignty and once again call for the defense of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, opposing the principles of self-determination and national sovereignty against the harassment that could trigger a war,» they emphasized.

«In this dangerous context, we reiterate our commitment to building a continent free from interventions and blockades, in pursuit of full human dignity,» they stressed.

Global Mobilization Call for December 10

The date of December 10 stands as the focal point of a response that includes a call for global mobilization framed within the International Anti-Imperialist Day, «Out with Trump from Latin America and the Caribbean!» which began on August 30, aimed at «strengthening, converging, and articulating the struggles for sovereignty and self-determination of the peoples of Our America.»

«The upcoming December 10 has been designated a date for global mobilization in solidarity with those under imperialist threat, particularly Venezuela,» they indicated in the document.

From Alba Movimientos, it was emphasized that solidarity actions should include, but are not limited to:

– Taking to the streets in public squares, parks, and spaces, prioritizing actions in front of diplomatic representations or U.S. interests in their countries.

– Enhancing the communication offensive with timely, well-founded, and impactful denunciations of these new attempts at imperialist aggression, utilizing available material which includes statements from ALBA Movimientos, campaign posters, and new resources in light of the recent imperialist offensive.

– Requesting leaders from their organizations to publicly state their positions and calls for these actions, as well as their wide dissemination.

Campaign Unity

The call emphasizes a smart and autonomous execution by national chapters, but with central coordination.

It asks that «each chapter and national organization acts with necessary autonomy and takes advantage of local mobilization spaces,» while urging a powerful call to «join the actions scheduled ESPECIALLY ON DECEMBER 10 AS A CENTRAL DATE, making the broadest call with a unifying and inclusive vocation.»

It also requests that national chapters inform the Continental Secretariat about their actions to maintain a «dynamic mapping» and widely share the results across networks and media.

Finally, the circular underscores the interdependence of struggles: «We want to insist on the integrity and coherence of solidarity campaigns with other peoples in the region and the world against the same imperialist aggressor. This means that solidarity actions with Cuba, Haiti, and Palestine remain ongoing and reinforce their relevance, intertwining with previous solidarity efforts with Venezuela.»

Through this action plan, Alba Movimientos seeks to foster a unified continental response, presenting December 10 as a frontline of popular and diplomatic defense against what they perceive as the greatest imperialist military threat in the region in recent years.