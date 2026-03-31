Ana Llao Critiques President Kast’s Remarks on Mapuche Communities as Racist and Discriminatory

Original article: “Racista y discriminador”: Ana Llao arremete contra dichos del Presidente sobre el pueblo mapuche

The National Advisor of CONADI, Ana Llao, expressed her profound concern and rejection of the recent comments made by President José Antonio Kast during an interview with ARCHI regarding the Mapuche communities and their leadership in La Araucanía. The advisor described his remarks as «serious, unnecessary, and detrimental to democratic coexistence.»

In this context, Llao challenged the tone used by the official: «We believe we are in a democracy, and in a democracy, communities are not threatened nor are their representatives delegitimized by calling them ‘pseudo-leaders of the Mapuche,'» she affirmed.

Llao emphasized that this kind of rhetoric fosters a climate of «fear,» which she perceives as a dangerous indication that exacerbates the divide between the State and the Mapuche people, highlighting a regression in an already complex relationship.

Furthermore, the Mapuche advisor criticized the Executive’s proposal to review who can enter or remain in these territories: «It is extremely grave to determine who can enter and who cannot in our lands. This not only violates democratic principles but also disregards our forms of organization and autonomy,» she indicated.

Additionally, Llao was emphatic in defending the legitimacy of Mapuche leadership: «There are no pseudo-leaders here; our ancestral and elected authorities are validated by their communities and territories. We do not accept disqualifications from the central power,» she stressed.

Finally, she made a direct appeal to the President to adjust his tone and promote dialogue:

«The President needs to approach this with more calm; his vocabulary reflects anxiety and, unfortunately, traits of discrimination. Chile needs dialogue, active listening, and respect, not impositions or stigmatization.» The Advisor reiterated that the country cannot continue managing its relationship with the Mapuche people under a «racist and discriminatory» model, insisting on the urgent need to move towards a relationship founded on mutual respect and effective participation of the communities.