Analysis of José Antonio Kast’s Aggressive Communication Strategy: Media Distractors and Visual Tactics

Original article: “Kast está usando la estrategia de los monos de paja»: Experta en comunicación analiza el efectismo del Gobierno en su agenda

“Media Distractors” and Visual Tactics: The Aggressive Communication Strategy of Kast’s Government

In his first week of aggressive communication initiatives, José Antonio Kast has implemented a strategy that, according to analysts, follows a classic playbook for occupying all fronts. This was detailed by communication expert Ximena Jara on the show TURNO, where she outlined the keys to an offensive that blends visual appeal, media distractions, and compelling narratives.

Jara explained that the strategy entails «attacking on all fronts» by introducing what she refers to as “media distractors”: issues designed to draw the opposition’s attention away from more significant administrative measures. “Pardons are a media distractor,” she remarked, noting that he first states he won’t offer pardons, only to later say he will consider them. Consequently, the opposition focuses on peripheral issues, like potential cuts to university tuition waivers for those over 30, a measure that would only impact about two thousand people and whose real effect would be rhetorical.

While the center-left remains caught up in responding to these stimuli, the expert warns that behind this umbrella, other decisions with serious implications are taking place. Among these are the rare earth statute, which includes corporate tax reductions, and a narrative of an “emergency government” that proposes austerity measures under the false premise that the country is in an extreme situation, which she argues does not reflect reality.

Jara’s analysis also highlights the visual power of certain gestures, such as the so-called “trench,” which serves as a narrative in itself amid a highly polarized political climate and strategic marketing. The final invitation is to review the full interview extract to understand why significant issues —budget cuts, tax reductions, and the political use of emergencies— are being overshadowed by a carefully crafted agenda designed to provoke immediate reactions.

For more detailed insights from this analysis and statements by Ximena Jara, we invite you to watch the complete interview on TURNO: