Attack to the Capitol: Prosecutors determine assailants wanted to kill pro-Biden congressmen

A new hypothesis emerged in the United States after the assault on the Capitol on January 6. That day, thousands of Donald Trump’s supporters tried to prevent the appointment of Joe Biden as president of the nation. According to prosecutors investigating the case, the protesters and ‘invaders’ had among their objectives to assassinate Democratic congressmen.

During the assault on the Capitol, five people were killed, including a woman who was among the protesters. Prosecutors determined that there is “strong evidence” that the pro-Trump ‘invaders’ wanted to “capture and murder” pro-Biden congressmen.

The information from the prosecutors was released in a new court document. It highlights the accusation presented by the lawyers of the Justice Department on Thursday night, January 14.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the US authorities are holding Jacob Chansley, from Arizona, in custody. He is the ‘shaman’ of the conspiracy theories of QAnon, who entered the Capitol with a naked torso and horns on his head.

Chansley is due to appear in court in the next few days. Prosecutors said he is a regular drug user and it is most likely that he has mental health problems.

“Strong evidence” against Trump supporters

“Strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions on Capitol Hill, supports that the intent of the rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials of the United States Government”, read a statement from prosecutors about the siege on January 6 in Washington.

The lawyers claimed that Chansley, 33, left a note for Vice President Mike Pence. The authorities found it on the Senate stage, where the official had been minutes before. The text said: “It is only a matter of time, justice is coming”.

“Chansley has spoken openly about his belief that he is an alien, a ‘higher’ being. He assures that he is here on Earth to ascend to another reality”, indicated the prosecutor’s document.

This new document provides more information on the FBI investigation into the attack on Congress. Among the five who died that day, a police officer who was trying to contain the assailants also stands out.

Authorities brought charges against some of the people involved in the assault. They include a man flying the Confederate flag inside the building. Likewise, there was another who wore a sweatshirt that read “Camp Auschwitz”. Even an Olympic gold-winning American swimmer was also present.

Chansley asks for pardon

Meanwhile, the man who broke into Congress disguised as a Sioux warrior, in the last hours, asked President Trump to grant him a pardon. This was announced by Albert Watkins, Chansley’s lawyer, also known as Jake Angeli.

“Given the peaceful and obedient manner in which Mr. Chansley conducted himself, it would be appropriate and honorable for the President to forgive him. Not just him, but also other peaceful like-minded people”. This was stated by the defender of this particular person, whose presence in the Capitol went viral on social networks and drew the attention of millions of people.

For their part, the prosecutors requested that Chansley remain in detention, since there is a “risk of flight and danger to the community”. Chansley is linked to QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theorist group. This association is accused of haranguing a part of Trump’s followers in the Capitol building.

Social media platforms began cracking down on Trump’s most radical supporters. These people truly believe that the outgoing president is waging a secret war against a liberal cult of Satan-worshiping pedophiles.

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to subject Trump to a second impeachment trial. In this case, for “incitement to the insurgency” for encouraging his followers to march towards Congress. The case goes to the Senate, where debate will begin on January 19.

At the moment, more than 20,000 members of the National Guard are deployed in Washington. The city center has been closed since early Friday for fear of further violence during Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

