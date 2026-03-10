Original article: Abogada de familia de Julia Chuñil tras presentación de amparo contra Fiscalía y Carabineros: «Lo que están haciendo es amedrentar»

Attorney for Julia Chuñil’s Family Files Amparo Against Prosecutors and Police: «What They’re Doing Is Intimidation»

Karina Riquelme, the attorney representing the family of Julia Chuñil, attended the hearing on Monday, March 9, regarding the amparo filed against the Public Ministry and the Carabineros’ search unit for persons and vehicles.

As reported by El Ciudadano, this legal action was initiated on behalf of Julia Chuñil’s daughter, Etelvina Díaz, and granddaughter, Lyssette Sánchez, who are alleging intimidation from the police and the Public Ministry of Los Ríos, citing «informal procedures» that have raised concerns.

These informal procedures reportedly include harassment through drone surveillance, with drones hovering directly near the windows of the residence inhabited by Julia Chuñil’s grandchildren, along with various pressures and intimidation linked to their testimonies in the investigation led by prosecutor Tatiana Esquivel.

Following the hearing, Attorney Riquelme stated that concerning the irregular use of drones, «we have informed the Public Ministry about this issue and have never received any explanation regarding who is operating them. No investigation has been initiated to ascertain who might be illegally using these drones, encroaching on the family’s privacy and causing them ongoing distress.»

«Neither the police nor the Public Ministry has acknowledged the use of these drones. The police were forthright in their statement, saying the search unit does not use them, but it remains unclear whether all other sections of the police force utilize them. This was not clarified in the amparo,» the attorney elaborated.

Irregularities in Taking Statements

Another critical point raised in the amparo pertains to the way statements were taken from both Lissette Sánchez and Etelvina Díaz, which, according to the defense, were conducted in an illegal context by law enforcement officers.

«We are told that they conduct their procedures legally and do not exert any pressure on individuals. However, any form of coercion, threats, or offering incentives to a person while they are testifying is illegal under our law. This is the basis for our amparo, as both have experienced threats,» explained the attorney.

«For instance, Lissette was threatened with having charges brought against her if she did not testify in a specific manner, and Etelvina was informed that she was already being charged in a case opened by prosecutor Tatiana Esquivel,» Riquelme stated.

This situation was deemed especially serious by the defense, who stated, «those who do not provide statements that align with what the prosecutor desires face automatic investigations.»

«We find this situation grave and it must be reported. The Judicial Power must scrutinize these actions; otherwise, we will move into territory that does not align with a democratic and law-abiding state, as we claim to have in our country,» emphasized the defending attorney.

Furthermore, regarding Etelvina, she was informed that an investigation was initiated against her for obstruction of justice, «but we are unaware of the specifics, and the Public Ministry did not acknowledge the initiation of this investigation during their statement. They did not disclose the reasons for supposedly ordering an investigation into Etelvina,» she noted.

The attorney indicated that Etelvina «is being investigated under a parallel case, which is within the Public Ministry’s discretionary power, a freedom that is not regulated in any manner.»

«We previously reported the existence of these ‘multi RUC’ investigations where the Public Ministry has the authority to open any ‘RUC’ (Unique Cause Roll) they see fit, and we will not have access to that information because we only have access to a portion of the investigation. This power seems abusive, as it deprives us of understanding why a person is under investigation,» Riquelme stressed.

In this context, the attorney for the Chuñil family asserted, «what they are doing is intimidation with the power they hold to open cases. We have no further information; we only know that only 15 days after her cousins were detained, a charge was just levied against her, but we lack the Prosecutor’s version,» she insisted.

Lack of Complete Information

Additionally, the attorney reported that they have been unable to access all the information related to the investigation conducted by prosecutor Tatiana Esquivel.

«We have requested copies of the investigation and evidence, but it has not been easy to obtain everything we need, as we should have access to all the information the Public Ministry holds. For example, regarding wiretaps, we have been denied access to most of them, supposedly due to privacy concerns. Some documents, which apparently are classified, have yet to be provided to us,» she concluded.

Finally, the attorney for the Chuñil family argued that «the search for Julia must continue indefinitely.»

«What we do request, and have already requested without receiving a response, is that the State takes responsibility for the damages inflicted on the residence where Julia lived, which also houses other individuals, and that it be returned in the same condition it was in before the police undertook their investigation,» she asserted.

On this matter, Karina Riquelme stated that they have received no communication whatsoever, nor information regarding how much longer the investigation will persist. «All we know is that they continue at the location because noises and lights are still observed. We will also need to inquire who will be responsible for the electricity bill for that property,» concluded the defending attorney.

