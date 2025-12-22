Auditor’s Report Reveals Unusual Pay Increase for Gloria Fernández, Mother of Rodolfo Carter, at La Florida Municipality

Original article: Contraloría advierte alza irregular en sueldo de Gloria Fernández, madre de Rodolfo Carter, en Municipalidad de La Florida

A report from Contrapoder Chile has uncovered that the Auditor’s Office raised concerns about an irregular salary increase for Gloria Fernández, the mother of Rodolfo Carter, within the La Florida municipality. The audit revealed she was hired despite lacking a professional degree and certified experience in the relevant field.

«In January 2025, following the confirmation of the hiring at La Florida Municipality of the mother of elected senator Rodolfo Carter and deputy Álvaro Carter, District 12 representative Ana María Gazmuri issued a formal request to the Auditor General to review Fernández’s contract, which was established shortly after her son Rodolfo left his position as mayor,» stated the Contrapoder Chile publication.

This prompted an Account Examination, the final report of which was released just a few days ago, as noted in the article, which you can read in full HERE.

The report indicates that Mayor Daniel Reyes’s administration employed Gloria Fernández for the territory management team in the senior citizens’ section, «despite her not holding a professional title or documented work experience in the area.»

«In this regard, it was found that the gross fees paid to Mrs. Gloria Fernández Cruz, totaling $1,739,130, stand in stark contrast to the figures paid to professionals hired for the same senior citizens section in December 2024, despite lacking a professional title,» the oversight agency highlighted in its report.

