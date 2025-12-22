Auditor’s Report Reveals Unusual Pay Increase for Gloria Fernández, Mother of Rodolfo Carter, at La Florida Municipality

According to the document, Mayor Daniel Reyes's administration employed Fernández for the territory management team in the senior citizens' section, despite her lacking a professional title and certified work experience, coupled with a salary significantly higher than that of professionals hired in the same section.

Auditor’s Report Reveals Unusual Pay Increase for Gloria Fernández, Mother of Rodolfo Carter, at La Florida Municipality
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Contraloría advierte alza irregular en sueldo de Gloria Fernández, madre de Rodolfo Carter, en Municipalidad de La Florida

A report from Contrapoder Chile has uncovered that the Auditor’s Office raised concerns about an irregular salary increase for Gloria Fernández, the mother of Rodolfo Carter, within the La Florida municipality. The audit revealed she was hired despite lacking a professional degree and certified experience in the relevant field.

«In January 2025, following the confirmation of the hiring at La Florida Municipality of the mother of elected senator Rodolfo Carter and deputy Álvaro Carter, District 12 representative Ana María Gazmuri issued a formal request to the Auditor General to review Fernández’s contract, which was established shortly after her son Rodolfo left his position as mayor,» stated the Contrapoder Chile publication.

This prompted an Account Examination, the final report of which was released just a few days ago, as noted in the article, which you can read in full HERE.

The report indicates that Mayor Daniel Reyes’s administration employed Gloria Fernández for the territory management team in the senior citizens’ section, «despite her not holding a professional title or documented work experience in the area.»

«In this regard, it was found that the gross fees paid to Mrs. Gloria Fernández Cruz, totaling $1,739,130, stand in stark contrast to the figures paid to professionals hired for the same senior citizens section in December 2024, despite lacking a professional title,» the oversight agency highlighted in its report.

Allegations Arise That Mayor Daniel Reyes Hired Rodolfo Carter’s Mother at La Florida Municipality

We will continue to provide updates.

Relacionados

The Citizen

Audit Reveals Cecilia Pérez's Work in La Florida Lacks Documentation, Municipal Funds to be Repaid

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

Double Sentencing for Man Who Set Ex-Partner's House on Fire in El Bosque: Victims Included Mother and Daughter

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Contraloría advierte alza irregular en sueldo de Gloria Fernández, madre de Rodolfo Carter, en Municipalidad de La Florida

Hace 1 minuto
The Citizen

Audit Authority Targets Daniela Peñaloza (UDI): Identifies 7 Charges for 'Serious Irregularities' in Costly Land Purchase for Cesfam

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Municipality of Independencia Faces Backlash for Posting Support for Candidate Evelyn Matthei

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Former Panguipulli Mayor Banned for 5 Years Remains Tourism Advisor in Los Lagos Municipality

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Santiago Court of Appeals Admits Writ of Protection; Mayor Desbordes Must Answer for Ban on Colegio de Profesores Leaders at Insuco

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Talca Faces Controversy as City Plans to Lay Off 400 Teachers and Cut Hours for 200 More Due to Funding Crisis

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Parents at Lastarria School Demand Action from Providencia Municipality Amid Ongoing Protests

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano