Australia Implements Social Media Ban for Children and Teens Under 16

This initiative aims to protect Australian children and teens from online dangers such as screen addiction, bullying, violent or sexual content, and mental health impacts.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Australia: Entró en vigencia prohibición de redes sociales a niños y adolescentes menores de 16 años

On December 10, Australia enacted a ban on certain social media platforms for children and teenagers under the age of 16.

According to various international agencies, this regulation impacts platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Reddit, Kick, Twitch, and X (formerly Twitter), which are now prohibited from maintaining or allowing the creation of accounts for Australian users younger than 16, as reported by France 24.

Meanwhile, platforms like Pinterest and WhatsApp are exempt from this legislation, although authorities have indicated that this situation will be reviewed and may change. Other platforms, like YouTube, will remain accessible without the need for an account.

The Australian government emphasized that the regulation requires platforms to demonstrate that they have taken «reasonable measures to identify and deactivate accounts of users below the permitted age.»

According to an AFP report, «For the first time, a law shifts direct responsibility to online platforms, which risk facing fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars (32 million dollars) for non-compliance with the regulations.»

This measure is considered one of the «most radical» actions against major players in the tech industry.

In justifying the legislation, Australian authorities highlighted that teenagers are increasingly pressured in digital environments, and early exposure to social media could exacerbate issues such as anxiety, low self-esteem, or school isolation.

Cover Image: AFP Agency

