Áxel Campos in Critical Condition: Tension Mounts Over Mapuche Hunger Strike

Original article: Áxel Campos en estado crítico: crece la tensión por huelga de hambre mapuche

On Thursday, March 26, Áxel Campos was transferred after experiencing a severe health crisis amid escalating concerns. This situation arises in the context of a hunger strike initiated by five Mapuche political prisoners on February 16: Oscar Cañupan, Axel Campos, José Lienqueo, Roberto Garling, and Bastián Llaitul.

Campos is displaying severe physical deterioration, including significant weight loss, which worsened after he and Lienqueo began a dry hunger strike on March 23, drastically increasing the risks to his life.

Furthermore, Campos’ transfer occurred under critical conditions, raising alarms among family members, communities, and human rights organizations, who have been warning of the imminent life-threatening risks faced by those on hunger strike. It is also noted that he was returned to the penitentiary without adequate safety measures or conditions to receive care in the event of another health crisis.

The health status of the five hunger strikers has been declining over time. Therefore, there is an urgent demand for the immediate transfer of Campos to the Intercultural Hospital of Nueva Imperial, so he can receive timely medical care that is culturally appropriate, considering the severity of his condition.

Simultaneously, immediate intervention from authorities is being requested, along with the presence of human rights organizations to ensure the protection of the life and integrity of all hunger strikers.

Campos’ family and various organizations have warned of potential irreversible consequences if concrete and immediate actions are not taken.