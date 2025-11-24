Belarusian Scheme: Court Keeps Ex-Judge Vivanco’s Husband and Lawyers Vargas and Lagos in Custody

The prosecution alleges that as representatives of the Chilean-Belarusian consortium Belaz Movitec, both lawyers paid 45 million pesos to former Minister Ángela Vivanco through Migueles to influence her judgment against Codelco.

Belarusian Scheme: Court Keeps Ex-Judge Vivanco’s Husband and Lawyers Vargas and Lagos in Custody
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: Trama bielorrusa: Mantienen en prisión a esposo de exjueza Vivanco y a abogados Vargas y Lagos

The Santiago Court of Appeals has upheld the pre-trial detention measure against lawyers Mario Vargas and Eduardo Lagos, as well as Gonzalo Migueles, husband of former Supreme Court Minister Ángela Vivanco. They are implicated in the so-called «Belarusian scheme,» which is under investigation for potential corruption that allegedly caused a massive financial detriment to the state company Codelco.

According to national media, the court’s decision to reject the appeals filed by the defendants aimed at overturning the detention measure considered the severity of the alleged crimes under investigation: bribery, corruption, and money laundering.

«The prosecution claims that lawyers Vargas and Lagos, representing the Chilean-Belarusian consortium Belaz Movitec, paid 45 million pesos to former Minister Vivanco through Migueles to influence her judgment against Codelco in a failed bidding litigation,» reported TVN regarding this case.

The same channel confirmed that the three defendants will remain incarcerated at the Capitán Yáber Penitentiary Annex, where they have been held since their arrest.

This news coincides with the same day that a commission of the Chamber of Deputies was formed to examine the Constitutional Accusation against Supreme Court Minister Diego Simpertigue, also for his connections with lawyers Lagos and Vargas. Continue reading about this case:

For «breaches of probity»: Constitutional Accusation Filed Against Supreme Court Minister Diego Simpertigue

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Prosecutors Claim $57 Million from Belarusian Firm Was Misappropriated by Ex-Supreme Court Minister's Husband

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

San Miguel Appeals Court Initiates Administrative Investigation Against Property Registrar and Notaries in 'Belarusian Doll' Case

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

CDE Files Criminal Complaint Against Gonzalo Migueles and Four Attorneys for Corruption Charges

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Arrest Orders Issued for Attorneys Mario Vargas and Eduardo Lagos in Codelco Embezzlement Scheme Linked to Belarusian Firm

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Serious Developments in the 'Belarus Doll' Case: Home Raided of Ángela Vivanco, Husband and Lawyer Mario Vargas Arrested

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Belarus Connection Shakes Jadue's Case: Calls for Process Review and Restoration of Rights Intensify

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Legal Representatives of Codelco Declare: "This is an Unprecedented Case of Public Corruption" Amidst the 'Bielorrusa' Scandal

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

"They Laughed at Our Country": The Comment that Upset Former Supreme Court Justice Vivanco in 'Belarusian Doll' Formalization Hearing

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Notary from San Miguel Calls Angela Vivanco and Gonzalo Migueles "Bribe Takers" in Revealing Audio

Hace 2 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano