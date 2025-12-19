Boric Shares Critical Remarks on Kast’s Spokesperson Following Central Bank Projections

Original article: «Vocera de Kast padece una ligera confusión…»: Boric compartió en redes crítico comentario sobre Mara Sedini por proyecciones del Banco Central

President Gabriel Boric took to social media to share a critical comment from journalist Yasna Lewin, who reproached the spokesperson for elected President José Antonio Kast, Mara Sedini, for her remarks regarding the forecasts of the Central Bank.

Sedini stated, in reference to the latest IPoM report from the Central Bank—which suggests an increase in investment in 2025 and 2026—that the economy operates «through signals. The signals that José Antonio Kast would have been elected President generate an impact.»

The spokesperson for Kast went on to say, «In fact, as noted by some economists, investors are already starting their engines,» prompting a response from journalist Yasna Lewin: «Investment decisions, especially in mining, are made years in advance. The spokesperson for Kast exhibits a slight confusion when attributing the Central Bank’s projections to an election that took place just 4 days ago,» she wrote, a post that was subsequently shared by President Boric on the social media platform X.

Las decisiones de inversión, especialmente mineras, se adoptan con años de anticipación. La vocera de Kast padece una ligera confusión cuando le atribuye las proyecciones del Banco Central a la alección de hace 4 días. pic.twitter.com/sP579p77l2 — Yasna Lewin Ruiz (@yasnalewin) December 18, 2025

Vincular el IPoM del Banco Central a la elección presidencial es una afirmación soberbia. La economía chilena viene mejorando hace tiempo: inflación bajando más rápido de lo previsto, crecimiento sostenido y exportaciones récord. Esto no partió ayer. https://t.co/qvTfHvQ6Mm — Danilo Herrera (@daniloherrerad) December 19, 2025

