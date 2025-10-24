Bray On Set for Debut Concert at Teatro Caupolicán to Launch New EP «Diamante»

Bray On began his career at the age of 16 as the lead vocalist for La Noche, participated in Got Talent Chile in 2021, and quickly became one of the most beloved viral figures on social media, with performances that transcended the stage.

Bray On Set for Debut Concert at Teatro Caupolicán to Launch New EP «Diamante»
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Bray On alista su debut en el Teatro Caupolicán con “Diamante”, su nuevo EP

Bray On Set for Debut Concert at Teatro Caupolicán to Launch New EP «Diamante»

With a renewed vision and artistic maturity highlighting his evolution, Bray On announces the most significant concert of his career: his debut performance at Teatro Caupolicán on Friday, November 1, 2025, where he will officially present his new EP «Diamante».

Produced by the renowned Kiko Cibrián, a pivotal figure in the careers of stars like Luis Miguel, Cristian Castro, and Reik, «Diamante» is Bray On’s most ambitious work to date.

Throughout the tracks, the artist delves into various shades of love and resilience, skillfully blending the emotion of pop ballads with a contemporary sound and international-level arrangements.

The concert at Teatro Caupolicán promises to be an immersive experience where music, performance, and visuals will merge to reflect the essence of this new chapter. With a modern stage design, audiovisual projections, and an international focus, Bray On aims to establish himself as one of the most promising voices in Latin romantic pop.

The lineup of special guests includes Alanys Lagos, Grupo La Noche, and Kevin Vásquez, who will join this special evening, promising to create a landmark event for the Chilean music scene.

Bray On began his career at the age of 16 as the lead vocalist for La Noche, participated in Got Talent Chile in 2021, and quickly became one of the most beloved viral figures on social media, with performances that transcended the stage.

Now, alongside his brother and producer Marxiel24, he solidifies a proposal that combines sensitivity, power, and a modern aesthetic.

Tickets are now available on Puntoticket. Doors open at 7:00 PM and the show starts at 8:30 PM.

The Citizen

Relacionados

The Citizen

Bray On alista su debut en el Teatro Caupolicán con “Diamante”, su nuevo EP

Hace 2 minutos
The Citizen

A Triumph of Handcrafted Ingenuity: The Story Behind 31 Minutos Viral Tiny Desk Concert Wardrobe

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Colombian Researcher Nicolás Herrera Brings Camilo Torres' Educational Practices to Chile

Hace 1 día
The Citizen

Journalist Fernando Lasalvia Expelled from Republican Party Headquarters during Electoral Show Launch

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

Ives Sepúlveda of The Holydrug Couple: "Moonlust is the mountain, and the albums that followed are the rivers that flow from it"

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Solstico at GAM: Chamber Orchestra Presents Spanish Masterworks from Boccherini, Turina and Falla

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Santiago Welcomes "Queen Sinfónico" Featuring Italian Singer Michele Cortese at Teatro CA660

Hace 3 horas
The Citizen

Innovative 15-Minute Operas Take Center Stage at GAM with Emotional Stories

Hace 4 horas
The Citizen

Milei Loses a Key Player as Anti-Crime Platform Unravels: Espert Withdraws Candidacy After Drug-Trafficking Scandal

Hace 3 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano