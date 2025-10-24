Original article: Bray On alista su debut en el Teatro Caupolicán con “Diamante”, su nuevo EP

Bray On Set for Debut Concert at Teatro Caupolicán to Launch New EP «Diamante»

With a renewed vision and artistic maturity highlighting his evolution, Bray On announces the most significant concert of his career: his debut performance at Teatro Caupolicán on Friday, November 1, 2025, where he will officially present his new EP «Diamante».

Produced by the renowned Kiko Cibrián, a pivotal figure in the careers of stars like Luis Miguel, Cristian Castro, and Reik, «Diamante» is Bray On’s most ambitious work to date.

Throughout the tracks, the artist delves into various shades of love and resilience, skillfully blending the emotion of pop ballads with a contemporary sound and international-level arrangements.

The concert at Teatro Caupolicán promises to be an immersive experience where music, performance, and visuals will merge to reflect the essence of this new chapter. With a modern stage design, audiovisual projections, and an international focus, Bray On aims to establish himself as one of the most promising voices in Latin romantic pop.

The lineup of special guests includes Alanys Lagos, Grupo La Noche, and Kevin Vásquez, who will join this special evening, promising to create a landmark event for the Chilean music scene.

Bray On began his career at the age of 16 as the lead vocalist for La Noche, participated in Got Talent Chile in 2021, and quickly became one of the most beloved viral figures on social media, with performances that transcended the stage.

Now, alongside his brother and producer Marxiel24, he solidifies a proposal that combines sensitivity, power, and a modern aesthetic.

Tickets are now available on Puntoticket. Doors open at 7:00 PM and the show starts at 8:30 PM.

