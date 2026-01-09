Café Tacvba Removes Music from Spotify, Calling for a Boycott Against Ongoing Abuses of Power

Original article: Chau Spotify: Mexicanos de Café Tacvba retiran su música de la plataforma y llaman a boicotearla para «no ser parte de las guerras en curso»

The Mexican band Café Tacvba has made the decision to withdraw their music from Spotify and has urged their fans to boycott the platform, stating that they do not want to be part of «the abuses of power and the ongoing wars.»

The announcement was made by the group’s vocalist, Rubén Albarrán, who shared in a video on Instagram: «I delivered letters to the record labels Universal Music and Warner Music Mexico, which by contract have the rights to exploit Café Tacvba’s catalog, asking them to remove our music from the platform Stupidfy for contravening our artistic vision and our personal and band ethics.»

Albarrán elaborated that the request is based on several reasons, including the company’s investments in weaponry, advertising for ICE, the controversial U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement service, and the use of a «completely unjust» royalty pool that translates into inadequate payments, which he referred to as «miserable royalties.»

«I personally invite our followers to listen to our music on other platforms or, better yet, to boycott them altogether, and not be part of the abuses of power and ongoing wars and violence; it is time to create a new world that is more just, horizontal, and where music retains its value, meaning, and supports people and communities, providing them with joy and hope,» Albarrán stated.

Continue reading about this topic:

The Citizen