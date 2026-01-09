Carmen Hertz Challenges U.S. Ambassador Over Criticism of Chile’s Uber Law: «It’s Not Your Place to Comment on Internal Matters»

Deputy Carmen Hertz stated, "Ambassador, uphold the dignity of your office; you have no right to comment on Chile's internal matters," in response to criticisms from the U.S. diplomat regarding the "overregulation" he perceives in Chile, specifically addressing the "Uber Law."

The Citizen

Original article: Hertz ataja al embajador de Trump por crítica a ley chilena: “No tiene por qué opinar sobre asuntos internos”

Deputy Carmen Hertz (Communist Party) strongly responded this Thursday to the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Chile, Brandon Judd, who criticized what he described as «overregulation» in Chile regarding the Transportation Application Companies Law, commonly referred to as the «Uber Law,» via social media.

«Ambassador, uphold the dignity of your office; you have no right to comment on Chile’s internal matters,» the lawyer and parliamentarian stated in a message posted on her X account.

Hertz’s comments come in response to statements made by the diplomatic representative appointed by former President Donald Trump’s administration, following a meeting with a representative from Uber, during which he criticized Chilean legislation.

“Uber is doing great things in Chile! Unfortunately, overregulation, such as the Transportation Application Law, harms both businesses and consumers. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with U.S. tech companies like Uber and the Chilean government to help the country progress in this new year!” stated the U.S. Ambassador in a post on X.

Judd’s comments highlight the complications that have arisen surrounding the implementation of the Transportation Application Companies Law (EAT) — enacted in April 2023 — due to technical issues.

This legislation, known as the «Uber Law,» aims to regulate and enhance the safety of transportation through digital applications, establishing an electronic registry for transportation companies, drivers, and vehicles.

It requires that EATs meet certain operational and safety requirements, including registration, insurance for vehicles and drivers, and the obligation to inform users about details such as routes, estimated travel times, and service costs. Additionally, it prohibits picking up passengers on the street without prior reservations and allows taxis, except collective taxis, to associate with one or more EATs.

U.S. Ambassador Responds to President Boric’s Statements

It’s worth noting that this is not the first time the Trump-appointed ambassador has entered the national political debate; just recently, he responded to President Gabriel Boric‘s remarks, who stated that leaders who «bow down and appear servile» to the U.S. president, «trying to gain his favor, only humiliate themselves.»

«Trump (and his administration) not only permanently undermines International Law but also human dignity,» the head of state emphasized in a message shared on X.

This statement followed a social media post from the U.S. State Department, which asserted that the Western Hemisphere is part of Washington’s sphere of influence.

«This is OUR hemisphere, and President Trump will not allow our security to be threatened,» it stated.

«The leaders who should feel humiliated are those who have not stepped up to address the problems in our common neighborhood,» Judd retorted, also via X.

