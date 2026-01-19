CDE Seeks 37-Year Prison Sentence for Former Maipú Mayor Cathy Barriga Over Massive Fraud

The investigation into the former mayor of Maipú has concluded. The oral trial preparation hearing is scheduled for February 2, during which the evidence will be defined, along with an analysis of the accusations from the Prosecutor's Office, the State Defense Council, and other plaintiffs.

Original article: CDE pide 37 años de cárcel para exalcaldesa UDI Cathy Barriga por millonario fraude en Maipú

The State Defense Council (CDE) has requested a staggering 37-year prison sentence for Cathy Barriga, the former UDI mayor of Maipú, during the formal presentation of its accusations on Monday, January 19.

Previously, the Public Prosecutor’s Office had asked for 23 years of imprisonment for Barriga, who faces charges for four offenses: defrauding the treasury, forgery of public documents, embezzlement of public funds, and incompatible dealings.

According to national media reports, the CDE claims that due to «a systematic policy of fraudulent municipal governance,» the treasury suffered losses exceeding $32.88 billion, attributing this to «an administration that operated outside the established financial management rules of the State.»

