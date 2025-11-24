Cencosud Workers Report Serious Labor Violations as Labor Directorate Initiates Inspection

Original article: Trabajadores de Cencosud denuncian graves incumplimientos laborales del holding: DT concurrió a fiscalizar

The Cencosud Workers’ Coordinator has reported serious labor violations by the holding company, citing over 1,000 unjustified dismissals that have primarily impacted women and elderly individuals.

Consequently, the union organization filed a formal complaint with the Labor Directorate (DT), demanding an «urgent inspection,» which took place this Monday, November 24, at the Costanera Center mall in Santiago.

The head of inspections at the DT, Hernán Larraín, who is leading these actions, announced that the inspection will continue until December 31, covering approximately 30 locations of the various companies that make up the holding, where the Coordinator has submitted complaints, both in Santiago and in regional areas.

In this context, Sergio Fuentes, president of the Jumbo National Union and spokesperson for the Coordinator, expressed gratitude for the DT’s prompt response and emphasized the importance of ensuring decent and secure work for all employees.

«This multinational cannot infringe upon labor laws. We urge Cencosud to engage in dialogue with unions to reach a favorable resolution. They have dismissed hundreds of people without any effort to do things properly,» stated the union leader.

«An Investigation is Needed»

In their complaint, the workers allege excessive workloads, abusive multifunctionality, issues with the attendance system, violations of break times, safety failures, irregularities in subcontracting, and poor working conditions.

In response, they called for an inspection of the four business units of the holding across the country, namely Easy, Jumbo, Paris, and Santa Isabel.

«The Coordinator demands that these practices be investigated, appropriate sanctions be applied, and that labor rights are respected in all areas of the Cencosud group,» noted representatives from the Coordinator.

