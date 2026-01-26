Chaos in the U.S.: «Monster» Winter Storm Leaves Over One Million Homes Without Power and Thousands of Flights Canceled (Video)

Original article: Caos en EE.UU.: Tormenta «monstruosa» deja más de un millón de hogares sin luz y miles de vuelos cancelados (Video)

The historic winter storm affecting the United States has left more than 1,046,000 homes and businesses without electricity, while airlines have been forced to cancel over 17,000 flights

A «monster» winter storm, as labeled by meteorological services and local media, is causing unprecedented chaos across the United States (U.S.). Stretching from the Midwest to the densely populated Northeast, this weather phenomenon has plunged more than one million homes and businesses into darkness and paralyzed air travel with over 17,000 flights canceled.

Nearly 200 million people, over half the nation, are under some form of weather advisory, marking the most alerts for winter storms on record across various counties.

🇺🇸 over a million without power, and seeing these shots of ice-covered everything… feels intense. #winterstorm pic.twitter.com/0kt0h3Dovf — Reid Langston (@reidlangston_) January 25, 2026

Massive Power Outage and a Persistent Threat

The nationwide power outage map released by poweroutage.us is alarming. The total number of customers without service exceeds 1,046,000.

Tennessee is currently the hardest-hit state, with 307,000 customers in the dark, closely followed by Mississippi, where 178,000 homes are without power. The outages are also significant in Louisiana and Georgia, both reporting over 100,000 customers out of service, along with Texas, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Alabama, creating a disaster scenario across the Southern and Southeastern regions of the country.

Forecasts are not promising, as authorities warn that power outages could last several days due to the storm’s magnitude.

Experts explain that the danger is not only from the snow but also from a lethal layer of ice. The buildup of ice can add weight to power lines and trees, potentially causing them to fall and result in power outages.

More than 17,000 Flights Canceled and Class Suspensions

The impact on travel has been equally severe. According to data gathered by U.S. media, over 17,000 flights have been canceled at airports in regions affected by the storm. The disruption has spread across major airports nationwide, leaving thousands of travelers stranded.

This includes Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Kentucky, LaGuardia in New York City, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, which have all canceled the majority of their flights.

As a result of the storm, state and local governments have ordered the suspension of in-person classes in many large cities, opting in some cases for remote learning through digital platforms due to the imminent risk to students and staff. Major school districts in dozens of cities have closed their doors.

Philadelphia snowplows in formation clear roads as a major winter storm brings heavy snow to the area, creating dangerous travel conditions. pic.twitter.com/KXrci0r93Q — AccuWeather (@accuweather) January 25, 2026

The fury of the snowfall has toppled trees, as evidenced in Tennessee where they fell onto Interstate 40, blocking several lanes. Social media is flooded with videos of cars trapped in snow and traffic accidents.

Use caution on I-40 EB/WB in Cheatham, Williamson, Dickson & Humphreys Co’s. Ice-weighted trees are falling and blocking lanes. Troopers & @myTDOT are clearing debris as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/Upa2lAI0i0 — Tennessee Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) January 25, 2026

An Epic Storm

Meteorologist Allison Santorelli explained the magnitude of the event, stating, «This is a unique storm because it is so extensive; it is already affecting areas from New Mexico and Texas to New England, covering about 3,218 kilometers.»

The system has already traveled over 3,700 kilometers northeast, with no end in sight.

DANGEROUS CONDITIONS ⚠️: The FOX Weather Beast team is driving around Nashville to assess the damage caused by this ongoing winter storm and captured tree limbs falling onto the road just a few yards in front of them. Stick with FOX Weather for more. pic.twitter.com/CkmI6tyPoW — FOX Weather (@foxweather) January 25, 2026

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned that ice and snowfall will continue until Monday across much of the country, followed by frigid temperatures that will maintain dangerous impacts on infrastructure for several days.

According to forecasts, heavy snowfall is expected from the Ohio Valley to the Northeast, while a «catastrophic ice accumulation» threatens areas from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Mid-Atlantic.

The NWS also alerted that minimum temperatures could reach -45ºC in some areas. Additionally, tornado watches have been issued in southeast Alabama and Florida, adding further risks to regions already battered by the storm.

Federal Emergency

The severity of the situation has prompted the declaration of a state of emergency in at least 17 states and the District of Columbia, mobilizing extraordinary federal resources amid fears that conditions could worsen.

In fact, there is a possibility of up to 60 centimeters of snow accumulation in parts of Kentucky and Virginia, along with heavy snow in New York and Boston.

In response to the emergency, President Donald Trump confirmed the approval of emergency declarations in ten states and assured coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and local authorities to ensure public safety.

«I just approved the Emergency Declarations for Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana, and West Virginia. We are working closely with FEMA, governors, and state emergency management teams to ensure everyone’s safety. Stay safe and warm!» he stated in a message posted on his social media.

Deaths Amid the Bitter Cold

The «monster» storm has claimed several lives. In New York, authorities reported the deaths of five individuals due to the icy temperatures and snowfall.

The city’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani, did not disclose specific causes but emphasized that «the extreme cold significantly impacts all New Yorkers, especially the most vulnerable, such as the homeless.»

In Louisiana, the state’s Health Department reported that two men died from hypothermia due to the storm. In Ann Arbor, Michigan, a 20-hour search ended with the finding of the lifeless body of a 19-year-old who had been seen walking alone and unprotected in extreme cold conditions, as reported by RT.

In Kansas, a 28-year-old woman was found dead in a forest near Emporia, and police indicated she may have succumbed to hypothermia. A third death was recorded in Texas, where the emergency service in Austin-Travis County located a body in a parking lot; hypothermia is also suspected as the cause.

With the storm still ongoing, emergency teams are racing against time to restore services and assist the population, while millions of Americans are bracing for even more days of extreme cold, uncertainty, and the constant threat of one of the most extensive winter storms in recent U.S. history.