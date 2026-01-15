Original article: Comisión de Constitución de la Cámara despachó reforma a Gendarmería: Pasarían a depender del Ministerio de Seguridad

Chilean Constitutional Commission Approves Gendarmerie Reform: Transition to Ministry of Public Security

The Constitutional Commission of the Chamber has concluded voting on the constitutional reform that transfers the Gendarmerie to the Public Order and Security Forces, placing its oversight under the Ministry of Public Security and separating it from its current reintegration functions.

This initiative, announced by the government in December 2025 (bill 18032), received broad support during the approval process, alongside some amendments.

As President Boric stated earlier, «with this reform, the Gendarmerie will become a public security institution under the Ministry of Public Security. The reintegration responsibilities will be handled by the Ministry of Justice through a new institution dedicated to this matter.»

Moreover, according to the text presented by the Executive, this initiative aims to «strengthen control and security within the prison system in response to the growing threat of organized crime.»

Additionally, the proposal mandates that within 12 months after the reform comes into effect, the President of the Republic must submit a draft law to establish a specialized service for social reintegration.

In this regard, a modification proposed by Deputies Javiera Morales and Lorena Fries was approved, stating that the constitutional reform will not affect the acquired rights of employees.

«The provision ensures that any eventual incorporation into the Public Order and Security Forces will not result in layoffs, salary reductions, or changes to retirement rights,» the Chamber’s bulletin regarding the proposed amendment indicated.

The project is now set to be discussed and voted on by the Chamber of Deputies.

