Chilean Government Faces Backlash Over $72 Billion Budget Cut to Security Priorities

Original article: “Los chilenos votaron pensando que la seguridad sería prioridad”: Fuertes críticas por recorte del Gobierno de 72 mil millones en Seguridad

$72 Billion Budget Cut to Security: Experts Warn of Opacity and Erosion of Public Trust as Police Bear 94% of the Adjustments

The debate over the Chilean government’s security priorities has intensified following the announcement of a massive budget cut exceeding $72 billion for the Ministry of Security.

According to Diario UChile.cl, this decision, part of a 3% general budget reduction affecting all sectors, disproportionately impacts police forces, which account for 94% of the overall resource cut.

Academics have raised concerns about the lack of technical clarity in implementing the budget reductions. Hugo Frühling, director of the Center for Citizen Security Studies at the University of Chile, cautioned about the potential repercussions on public perception. “If the criteria for these cuts are not explained, the public will naturally perceive a contradiction between campaign promises and actual practices,” he stated in an interview with the media.

Frühling emphasized the importance of determining whether the cuts affect critical areas, noting, “We need to assess if these reductions truly address urgent matters or if there’s an ideological bias in selecting which programs will not receive funding.” He insisted that decisions should adhere to a specific plan, particularly since Carabineros will absorb more than $51 billion of the cuts, primarily affecting vehicle expenditures.

Regarding the impact on public trust, the director of the Center for Citizen Security Studies made a clear distinction between fear of crime and institutional distrust. “I cannot say whether insecurity perception will rise, but there will definitely be some degree of distrust regarding the decisions being made,” Frühling warned, adding, “It seems there is no adequate explanation demonstrating why these cuts have no effect on citizens’ safety.”

Criticism has also emerged from Congress, where Senator Juan Luis Castro (PS), a member of the Security Commission, labeled the situation as incomprehensible. In statements reported by Diario UChile.cl, Castro remarked: “It seems incomprehensible that, being Chile’s top political priority, we lack adequately prepared organizations, including police and the Public Ministry, while we are in fact reducing and delaying their budgets.” He insisted that “we are living in an emergency regarding security” and called for timely decisions to meet citizens’ expectations.

Political Analysis and Critique

As the political debate focuses on the operational consequences of the budget cuts, political communication analysis highlights the origins of this measure.

In the latest episode of the podcast Sin Llorar by The Clinic, analysts Axel Callís and Juan Diego Montalva challenged the homogeneous rationale of the budget cuts. Callís posed a pointed question regarding governmental planning: “Who decided that all 3% cuts are the same? Who was the ‘magical mind’ that indicated a 3% cut in security is equivalent to a 3% cut in culture? … The 3% in security will disable vehicles and resources for police…” He also noted that “Chilean voters (for Kast) believed security would be prioritized.”

To explore further details of this analysis and the contradictions between campaign promises and the government’s initial decisions, we share the selection from The Clinic’s podcast: