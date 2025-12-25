Chilean Photographer’s Stunning Image of Desert Flower Featured in National Geographic

Original article: Fotografía chilena llega a National Geographic con flor del Desierto Florido

Chilean photographer Eduardo Muñoz has made history for the second time by having one of his photographs published in National Geographic en Español, one of the world’s most influential platforms for scientific and visual education.

The photograph showcases the Cistanthe longiscapa, popularly known as «pata de guanaco,» one of the most emblematic flowers of the Desierto Florido phenomenon—a rare natural event that temporarily transforms one of the most arid regions on the planet.

This isn’t the first time Muñoz’s work has received such recognition. In 2024, another of his images was selected in the same competition, further establishing a career defined by patient observation of nature and extensive fieldwork.

However, the story extends beyond just a highlighted image. The captured flower has sparked growing scientific interest due to its ability to grow, bloom, and reproduce under extreme dryness. Researchers are studying its DNA to identify genes that could help develop crops more resilient to climate change, particularly in contexts of water scarcity.

From the Chilean desert, this photograph once again highlights the biodiversity of the region and the creative talent emerging far from traditional centers. It is an image that connects science, nature, and a local perspective with a global outlook.