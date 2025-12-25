Chilean Photographer’s Stunning Image of Desert Flower Featured in National Geographic

A captivating image from the Desierto Florido has once again brought the work of a Chilean photographer to National Geographic en Español, shining a spotlight on a vital flower for science and biodiversity.

Chilean Photographer’s Stunning Image of Desert Flower Featured in National Geographic
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Fotografía chilena llega a National Geographic con flor del Desierto Florido

Chilean photographer Eduardo Muñoz has made history for the second time by having one of his photographs published in National Geographic en Español, one of the world’s most influential platforms for scientific and visual education.

The photograph showcases the Cistanthe longiscapa, popularly known as «pata de guanaco,» one of the most emblematic flowers of the Desierto Florido phenomenon—a rare natural event that temporarily transforms one of the most arid regions on the planet.

This isn’t the first time Muñoz’s work has received such recognition. In 2024, another of his images was selected in the same competition, further establishing a career defined by patient observation of nature and extensive fieldwork.

However, the story extends beyond just a highlighted image. The captured flower has sparked growing scientific interest due to its ability to grow, bloom, and reproduce under extreme dryness. Researchers are studying its DNA to identify genes that could help develop crops more resilient to climate change, particularly in contexts of water scarcity.

From the Chilean desert, this photograph once again highlights the biodiversity of the region and the creative talent emerging far from traditional centers. It is an image that connects science, nature, and a local perspective with a global outlook.

Relacionados

The Citizen

Boric: "National Space Center is One of Chile's Most Significant Achievements in Science and Technology"

Hace 3 días
The Citizen

University of Chile Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Artist Gonzalo Díaz Cuevas, National Prize for Visual Arts 2003

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Fotografía chilena llega a National Geographic con flor del Desierto Florido

Hace 2 minutos
The Citizen

Colombian and Palestinian Embassies in Chile Launch Photo Exhibition "Palestine Resists"

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Miguel Krassnoff Reemerges in Debate: Gladys Díaz's Testimony Exposes the Brutality Behind Kast's Proposals

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Six Years After the Social Outburst: Prosecutor's Office Confirms 464 Eye Trauma Victims and 30 Fatalities

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Argentina Votes Amidst Anger and Hope: A New Political Landscape Awaits

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Proposes Veterinary Insurance and a National Network of Clinics to Enhance Pet Welfare

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Villa Baviera's Political Endorsement of Kast: A Sign of Active Political Involvement Beyond a Museum of Horror

Hace 3 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano