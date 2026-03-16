Original article: Fiscal Valencia se reunió con Fiscal General de EEUU «para estrechar cooperación en seguridad y combate al crimen organizado»

Chilean Prosecutor Angel Valencia Meets with U.S. Attorney General to Enhance Cooperation in Security and Organized Crime Combat

On Monday, March 16, Chile’s National Prosecutor, Ángel Valencia, held a meeting with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi aimed at «strengthening bilateral cooperation in the pursuit of organized crime and security,» according to an official statement.

The meeting took place at the U.S. Department of Justice, where «both officials discussed various topics of mutual interest related to investigations against transnational criminal organizations, judicial cooperation, and mechanisms to enhance information exchange between the two countries,» the released note indicates.

Following the meeting, Prosecutor Valencia detailed the topics addressed with his U.S. counterpart.

«The first subject we discussed was related to money laundering, protecting our financial system, and the monetary flows resulting from such crimes. We expressed our interest in continuing to cooperate in this area and reinforcing our capabilities in collaboration with the United States on pursuing criminal finances,» he explained.

«The second topic was to further strengthen our existing cooperation regarding the pursuit of the Tren de Aragua, particularly concerning the crimes committed by the Aragua Pirates and associated gangs in our country, such as the homicide of Lieutenant Ronald Ojeda,» the national prosecutor added.

In this context, he assured that Attorney General Bondi and her team «conveyed the Department of Justice’s willingness to continue cooperating in clarifying the homicide of Lieutenant Ronald Ojeda, not only considering the request for Nicolás Maduro’s testimony but also in providing all information, backgrounds, and evidence that they gather during their investigations that may be useful for clarifying this horrific crime.»

«This is a very favorable response, very positive. We leave very pleased with that,» Valencia concluded.

Interrogation of Nicolás Maduro

Regarding the Public Ministry’s intentions to interrogate Nicolás Maduro concerning this case, Prosecutor Valencia stated that since he is now under the jurisdiction of another country (the U.S.), «what is appropriate according to our law is to request cooperation from U.S. authorities so they can process that request under the rules governing our cooperation and their domestic laws.»

In this vein, he clarified that Maduro’s testimony is subject to «his willingness to cooperate.»

«Similarly, the team of prosecutors, led by Regional Prosecutor Héctor Barros, along with the police, have already prepared a questionnaire that would be sent to the U.S. authorities, and Attorney General Bondi expressed her best disposition to collaborate on that interrogation, if it is appropriate and necessary, although this depends on Maduro’s willingness to cooperate,» the national prosecutor reiterated.

Chile’s National Prosecutor, Ángel Valencia, held a work meeting on Monday with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to strengthen bilateral cooperation in pursuing organized crime and security. During the meeting,… pic.twitter.com/cY07Rc0aLb — Fiscalía Nacional (@FiscaliadeChile) March 16, 2026

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