Chilean Senators Push for Investigation into ‘Cartel de los Soles’ Despite US Acknowledgment of Its Non-Existence

Concerns were raised by some lawmakers during the session. Daniel Núñez (PC) emphasized, "It is all over the global press that U.S. justice has dismissed and declared that this organization does not exist. So how can the Senate of Chile vote on this project?" Terms like "laughable" and "complete absurdity" were frequently mentioned in the halls of Congress following the vote.

Terms like «laughable» and «complete absurdity» echoed through the halls of Congress following a Senate vote on a resolution urging President Boric to classify the «Cartel de los Soles» as a «terrorist organization» and to initiate an investigation. This occurred on the same day the United States stated that such a cartel «does not exist».

Several senators raised concerns during the session itself. Daniel Núñez (PC), a legislator from the Coquimbo region, took the floor, noting, «It is all over the global press that U.S. justice has dismissed and declared that this organization does not exist. So how can the Senate of Chile vote on this project?»

«I urge that this project be withdrawn and not voted on, as it is based on false information; we will make an international fool of ourselves,» reiterated Senator Núñez, a sentiment echoed by his PS colleague, Fidel Espinoza: «It would be prudent to withdraw this project because we will embarrass ourselves internationally. U.S. justice has indicated that this cartel does not exist,» stated the socialist lawmaker.

Despite the objections, the vote proceeded, resulting in 11 in favor, 3 opposed, and one abstention. Ultimately, the motion failed to reach the required minimum quorum of 17 votes for approval, as only 15 senators participated in the vote.

Who supported the declaration of the cartel as an international terrorist organization and the corresponding investigation? The senators—entirely from the right—who voted in favor included Rojo Edwards, Juan Enrique Castro, Juan Antonio Coloma, José Miguel Durana, Iván Moreira, David Sandoval, Enrique Van Rysselbergue, Alejandro Kusanovicy, Carlos Kuschel, Kenneth Pugh, and Matías Walker.

As previously reported by El Ciudadano, the U.S. Department of Justice formally retracted one of its main accusations against Nicolás Maduro, which claimed he led the narcotrafficking organization known as the «Cártel de los Soles».

However, recent developments have shifted the narrative: «U.S. authorities continue to accuse Maduro of being involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy but have removed the assertion that this cartel was a real organization,» noted the New York Times, which broke the story. Read the full news below:

The Tale Has Fallen Apart: US Removes the «Cartel de los Soles» from the Accusation Against Maduro, Reveals NYT

