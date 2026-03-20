Chilean Solidarity Delegation Arrives in Cuba, Bringing Nearly One Ton of Aid for Hospitals

"We are here not just to express solidarity with the struggles of peoples fighting for their emancipation, but because we are solidarity-driven nations united by a shared history," stated Juana Aguilera, one of the mission participants from Havana.

Chilean Solidarity Delegation Arrives in Cuba, Bringing Nearly One Ton of Aid for Hospitals
The Citizen

Original article: Delegación solidaria de Chile ya está en Cuba: Llevaron casi 1 tonelada de medicamentos para ser entregados directamente a los hospitales

Chilean Solidarity Delegation Arrives in Cuba, Bringing Nearly One Ton of Aid for Hospitals

A delegation comprising 20 Chileans from social and human rights organizations has arrived in Cuba as part of the «Nuestra América» humanitarian convoy, which aims to deliver aid in response to the intensified U.S. blockade.

The group includes four Chilean parliamentarians: deputies Boris Barrera, Luis Cuello, and Daniela Serrano, along with Senator Daniel Núñez, all members of the Communist Party.

From Havana, mission participant Juana Aguilera commented to El Ciudadano, «We brought nearly a ton of medications from Chile, thus joining the global movement of solidarity with Cuba.»

Aguilera detailed that the supplies brought by the Chilean delegation will be delivered directly to Cuban hospitals.

«We are here not just to express solidarity with the struggles of peoples fighting for their emancipation, but because we are solidarity-driven nations united by a shared history,» Aguilera added.

Deputy Daniela Serrano reaffirmed on social media that «we come from Chile to express our solidarity with the Cuban people in their fight against the criminal blockade,» while Senator Núñez shared a photo showcasing the medications that will be distributed in hospitals across Cuba.

Continue reading on this topic:

Humanitarian Convoy «Nuestra América» Arrives in Cuba: Delivered 5 Tons of Medicines and Supplies for Hospitals

«And let it be known I say this very seriously»: Silvio Rodríguez Calls for a Rifle to Defend Cuba Against Potential U.S. Invasion

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