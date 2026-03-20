Original article: Delegación solidaria de Chile ya está en Cuba: Llevaron casi 1 tonelada de medicamentos para ser entregados directamente a los hospitales

Chilean Solidarity Delegation Arrives in Cuba, Bringing Nearly One Ton of Aid for Hospitals

A delegation comprising 20 Chileans from social and human rights organizations has arrived in Cuba as part of the «Nuestra América» humanitarian convoy, which aims to deliver aid in response to the intensified U.S. blockade.

The group includes four Chilean parliamentarians: deputies Boris Barrera, Luis Cuello, and Daniela Serrano, along with Senator Daniel Núñez, all members of the Communist Party.

From Havana, mission participant Juana Aguilera commented to El Ciudadano, «We brought nearly a ton of medications from Chile, thus joining the global movement of solidarity with Cuba.»

Aguilera detailed that the supplies brought by the Chilean delegation will be delivered directly to Cuban hospitals.

«We are here not just to express solidarity with the struggles of peoples fighting for their emancipation, but because we are solidarity-driven nations united by a shared history,» Aguilera added.

Deputy Daniela Serrano reaffirmed on social media that «we come from Chile to express our solidarity with the Cuban people in their fight against the criminal blockade,» while Senator Núñez shared a photo showcasing the medications that will be distributed in hospitals across Cuba.

🇨🇺 We are in Cuba along with a large Latin American delegation in the Nuestra América convoy, accompanied by social leaders and parliamentarians from the region. We come from Chile to express our solidarity with the Cuban people in their fight against the criminal blockade. pic.twitter.com/9REJAZ03BA — Daniela Serrano Salazar (@SerranoDaniela_) March 19, 2026

Here is a small sample of the medicine collected by the Siboney Collective in Chile supporting the solidarity convoy arriving in Havana on March 20. Medical care is a Human Right, which the blockade denies to the Cuban people. pic.twitter.com/Y1ZXLodcIf — Daniel Nuñez A. (@daniel_nunez_a) March 19, 2026

At José Martí Airport in Havana with the delegations arriving to express solidarity with Cuba at the Nuestra América meeting.

The dignified Cuban people resist the criminal siege that prevents fuel from arriving. pic.twitter.com/LBwlPHA1A9 — Luis Cuello Diputado (@luiscuellop) March 19, 2026

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