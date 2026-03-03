Chilean Soprano Roxana Diaz Vanden-Bosch Returns with an Intimate Lyrical-Theatrical Concert

Original article: Soprano chilena Roxana Diaz Vanden-Bosch vuelve al país con íntimo espectáculo lírico-teatral

A groundbreaking intimate concert blending music and narration marks the return of renowned Chilean soprano Roxana Diaz Vanden-Bosch, based in Modena, Italy, to her home country.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4th, at 7:30 PM, at Centro Arte Alameda in Santiago.

Under the artistic and musical direction of Sebastián Muirhead, the singer will perform a carefully curated selection from the essential Italian lyrical repertoire, accompanied by the piano of celebrated musician Jorge Bugueño and the compelling storytelling of actress Nathalia Aragonese.

«This is my first concert in Chile, and as soon as I received the invitation, I knew it was the right place and opportunity,» the singer shared on the eve of her performance.

«The director (Sebastián Muirhead) is dedicated to decentralizing opera and bringing it closer to new audiences. This venue allows us to connect on a deeper level, featuring the oral guidance of an incredible actress, exceptional piano talent, and a fundamental repertoire of Italian lyrical works. We’ve created this journey of profound emotions especially for this unique experience,» Roxana Diaz Vanden-Bosch added.

Thus, interweaving texts and reflections that emotionally connect each musical moment—featuring works by Puccini, Verdi, Giordano, and Ponchielli, among others—the new production by ProEscénica, supported by the Fundación Ibáñez Atkinson and the Italian Embassy, offers an emotional journey exploring themes such as art, desire, downfall, consciousness, and the female figure in opera.

«This is an intimate, immersive venture that departs from conventional operatic concerts to offer a deep, sensitive, and contemporary encounter. We aim to explore a new way to present the lyrical repertoire, blending music and drama. This theatrical dimension transforms the concert into a scenic narrative where voice, word, and gesture engage organically,» explains director Sebastián Muirhead, a classical curator for ProEscénica.

Actress Nathalia Aragonese commented, «This creative opportunity is an honor for me. Staging that integrates and experiments motivates me greatly. It is a beautiful, sensitive, and very moving work.»

«My role is to embody a reflective presence that dialogues with the internal states of passion contained within the arias. It is a performance that echoes Brechtian principles. The voice, piano, and words are instruments that make the work enjoyable for every spectator,» Aragonese emphasized.

Notable Artistic Career

Roxana Diaz Vanden-Bosch is a FIA (Fundación Ibáñez Atkinson) singer and one of the most internationally promising dramatic sopranos from Chile.

Her career has primarily unfolded in Europe, performing on prestigious stages such as the Teatro Regio di Parma, the Festival dei Due Mondi, the Pavarotti-Freni Theater in Modena, and the Palau de les Arts in Valencia, interpreting iconic roles from the operatic repertoire.

Event Details

Wednesday, March 4th

7:30 PM

Duration: 60 minutes

Recommended for ages 12 and up

Ticket Price: $10,000

Centro Arte Alameda – CEINA

Arturo Prat 33, Metro U. de Chile

Tickets available on Passline HERE

The Citizen