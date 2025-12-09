Chile’s Service Exports Reach Historic Milestone, Surpassing $3 Billion for the First Time

Original article: Exportaciones de servicios de Chile marcan récord histórico: por primera vez superan los US$ 3.000 millones

Chile’s service exports have achieved a long-awaited milestone: they have surpassed $3 billion for the first time, confirming that the national economy is no longer solely dependent on traditional sectors. Between January and November 2025, exports totaled $3.034 billion, representing a 20.5% increase compared to the same period last year.

In a country where public discourse has historically focused on copper, lithium, and salmon, this leap provides an opportunity for a larger transformation: Chile is increasingly exporting talent, innovation, and high-specialization services.

Diversification in Full Swing: Markets and Services Driving the Record

The record was made possible through a sustained process of diversification. The United States led the destinations with $1.060 billion (+26.3%), followed by Peru ($543 million, +24.5%) and Colombia ($243 million, +31.8%). Notably, the performance in Europe was impressive: the United Kingdom grew by 54.1%, while the Netherlands skyrocketed with a remarkable 216.3%.

Regarding the service offerings, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) remained at the forefront with $1.046 billion (+18.1%). This was followed by management services ($296 million, +93.5%), consulting services ($242 million, +134%), and financial services ($269 million, +14.4%), consolidating a more sophisticated and competitive service basket.

ProChile: “This Record Confirms That Services Are a Very Robust Sector”

In light of these results, Ignacio Fernández, General Director of ProChile, emphasized the strategic impact of the sector’s performance. “This record confirms that beyond traditional goods exports, services continue to establish themselves as a very robust sector, associated with talent and innovation, providing a highly competitive offering that allows Chile to diversify its export matrix and adapt to opportunities in a global economy with highly specialized services in various fields,” he stated.

The official underscores that this growth is not coincidental: it reflects built capacities and an economy transitioning towards higher value-added activities.

Parallel Momentum: Non-Copper and Non-Lithium Exports Are Also Advancing

While the focus is on the service sector milestone, the overall export context shows cross-cutting dynamism. Between January and November, non-copper and non-lithium exports grew by 9.9%, reaching $44.126 billion. In November alone, they amounted to $3.868 billion, an increase of 13.8%.

The agricultural sector led with $12.252 billion (+13.8%), with cherries, fresh grapes, and nuts standing out. Meanwhile, the fishing and aquaculture sectors totaled $8.438 billion (+5.1%), featuring salmon, trout, jack mackerel, and mussels.