China Donates 5,000 Solar Power Systems to Electrify Rural Homes in Cuba Affected by Hurricane Melissa

This marks the second donation of its kind from China to Cuba. The island already has over 30 solar parks as a result of cooperation with the Asian country.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
The Chinese government has officially delivered a donation of 5,000 solar power systems aimed at electrifying isolated homes in rural areas of Cuba that were impacted by the recent passage of Hurricane Melissa through the Caribbean.

During a ceremony held at the Mariel Container Terminal, officials from both nations emphasized the humanitarian impact of this donation, which will directly benefit families in rural areas identified as crucial for local food production and the economy.

Argelio Jesús Abad, Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Energy and Mines, expressed gratitude for China’s ongoing support, noting that the assistance «directly contributes to improving the quality of life for thousands of Cuban families and strengthens our shared commitment to sustainable development.»

In turn, the Chinese ambassador to Cuba, Hua Xin, connected the assistance to the recent impact of Hurricane Melissa: «This will provide stable and clean energy support for post-disaster recovery,» offering «hope and encouragement to those affected.»

This marks the second donation of its kind from China to Cuba. The island already has over 30 solar parks as a result of cooperation with the Asian country.

The distribution of the systems in municipalities is based on prior technical studies. A Chinese technical team collaborates with Cuban specialists to inspect the goods to ensure their functionality for the benefiting community.

