China Hails Michelle Bachelet as a «Friend of the Chinese People» During Beijing Visit for Global Women Leaders Summit

«An honor to welcome former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet to Beijing!» the Chinese Embassy in Chile exclaimed in an Instagram post, marking the former leader’s visit to the Asian nation for the World Leaders’ Conference on Women.

During the visit, Bachelet met with Chinese government officials, who praised her contributions to gender equality and international justice and described her as a «friend of the Chinese people.»

On October 14, Politburo member and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet during the Global Women’s Summit in Beijing. According to the embassy, Wang Yi called Bachelet an old friend of the Chinese people and commended her significant contributions to gender equality and international justice.

Bachelet congratulated China on the summit’s success, and both leaders discussed the challenges of multilateralism and the role of the United Nations, the post added, concluding that «China and Chile will continue working together for a better future.»

A Shared Future

China’s Xinhua News Agency published a report on the World Leaders’ Conference on Women, held October 13–14 in Beijing, noting that the gathering renewed the global commitment to advance gender equality and to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

The event, under the theme «A Shared Future: Advancing a New and Accelerated Process for the Comprehensive Development of Women,» was co-organized by the Chinese government and UN Women.

«The conference, which brought together representatives from more than 110 countries, as well as leaders from the UN and international organizations, approved a presidential declaration to accelerate a new process for the comprehensive development of women, promote the creation of a fairer and more reasonable global governance system, and move toward a community with a shared future for humanity,» the Chinese agency reported.

In that context, the report highlighted former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet, who argued that gender equality is «the moral compass the world needs to face this century» and called for concrete action to ensure budgeted policies, gender-responsive data, parity in decision-making spaces, and real accountability mechanisms.

Subse Donaire junto a expresidenta Michelle Bachelet y canciller (s) De la Fuente, participaron de la Cuarta Conferencia Mundial sobre las Mujeres en Beijing 🇨🇳. La instancia buscaba profundizar la cooperación internacional para el desarrollo integral de las mujeres 🤝🏼💜 pic.twitter.com/5FD63SHfJr — Ministerio de la Mujer y la Equidad de Género (@MinMujeryEG) October 14, 2025

