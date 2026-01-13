Citizen Campaign Aims to Gather 100,000 Signatures for Israel’s Expulsion from the UN over Gaza Genocide

Original article: Campaña ciudadana busca recolectar 100.000 firmas para expulsar a Israel de la ONU por genocidio en Gaza

A citizen campaign has collected 64,673 verified signatures toward a goal of 100,000, demanding the expulsion of the State of Israel from the United Nations (UN) due to the genocide committed in the Gaza Strip.

The initiative, called «FirmaX Palestina,» updates its count in real-time every minute and directs the collective outcry toward a formal letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, heads of state, and all diplomatic missions at the international body.

This letter is authored by Nelson Hadad, a lawyer, international law professor at the Central University and the University of Chile, and former Chilean ambassador to the Middle East. The letter not only seeks expulsion but also calls for an all-encompassing academic, cultural, sporting, and commercial boycott, as well as an end to the «arms trade and the business of death that facilitates the extermination» of the Palestinian people.

Israel Repeatedly Violates UN Principles

The core of the petition is based on Article 6 of Chapter II of the United Nations Charter, which states that «Any Member of the United Nations that has repeatedly violated the Principles contained in this Charter may be expelled from the Organization by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council.»

The letter claims that the «State of Israel has made it clear to the world that it is determined to eradicate the State of Palestine, along with its entire population, infrastructure, and memory.»

Additionally, it directly accuses Israel of using the accusation of «anti-Semitism» to silence criticism, even repressing «Jewish Israeli citizens who oppose this genocide.»

The text details an escalation of crimes that justify expulsion from the UN.

«It is clear that the Israeli government not only kills the Palestinian people with bombs and missiles; it also destroys vital hospital infrastructure for treating survivors while starving and dehydrating nearly two million people trapped in the narrow Gaza Strip, constituting another war crime. Not only has it taken away water, bread, medicine, electricity, but it has also contaminated the bodies of the civilian population with toxins while poisoning their land to make it infertile,» the text exposes.

Simultaneously, it references the atrocities committed by Israel since October 8 against Gaza and the West Bank, as well as all abuses perpetrated by the Zionist regime over more than seven decades.

«The list is long, and this is not the place to report what UN rapporteurs have documented since the unilateral and unjust founding of the new and recent State of Israel, up to the present. We will only say that for all this, it is inexplicable, unjustifiable, and unacceptable that the International Community, including its universities, maintains institutional, commercial, and academic ties with an openly genocidal regime. It is shameful for these institutions that this letter is necessary,» states the text.

Call for Collective Action and Global Awareness

Beyond the procedure at the UN, the letter broadly calls on international civil society and requests that member countries of the UN Security Council, along with heads of state and governing authorities of all academic institutions, immediately expel Israel from any diplomatic, academic, sporting, and cultural events it has been invited to, as well as the termination of any existing institutional ties with that State.»

The document emphasizes the urgency of taking action, considering that the situation facing the Palestinian people is dire, «making it urgent and necessary to establish a boycott against the arms trade and the business of death that makes their extermination possible, before it is too late.»

«We demand consequences for the criminal actions of a genocidal and infanticidal state like Israel, which has utterly ignored all resolutions issued by the UN General Assembly condemning the occupation of Palestinian territory. If we do not stop today’s genocide, we will not be able to halt the genocides of tomorrow,» the request warns.

In a statement summarizing the campaign’s purpose, Hadad writes: «That is why today we have one clear thing: with Gaza, humanity also dies. We want Palestine to live, the heart of the world.».

Exclusion of Israel from the UN is Legally Possible and Politically Viable

Lawyer Nelson Hadad, former Chilean ambassador to Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, and Ecuador, alongside jurists Rodolfo Marcone, Francisco Chahuán, Roberto Mayorga, Juan Banderas, and Hassan Zerán, led 620 national lawyers who reported Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The legal action filed in December 2023 and ratified in April 2024 was key to the arrest warrants issued by the ICC against the Israeli prime minister.

In an interview with philosopher and expert on ethics and religion Martín Gak, Hadad indicated that his aim is not only to hold the top Israeli leaders criminally accountable for the crimes committed in Gaza but also to demonstrate that there are legal avenues to uphold these accusations before international courts and multilateral organizations.

The lawyer and diplomat noted that the project to promote the suspension or expulsion of Israel from the United Nations for systematic violations of the UN Charter is not symbolic; it aims for the international community to cease endorsing, through its inaction, an order that allows for the continuation of severe crimes.

In this regard, he stressed that the exclusion of Israel from the UN is legally possible, politically viable if a global coalition is articulated, and essential for restoring minimum standards of international legality.

The campaign, actively promoted on Instagram under the profile «Firmax Palestina,» represents a new frontier in global digital activism for the Palestinian cause, merging legal claims with online mass mobilization.

As the signature count continues to rise every minute, the world is observing ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza, despite a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, leaving since October 2023 over 69,000 people killed, mostly children and women.

To support the expulsion of Israel from the UN, you can sign right now at www.firmaxpalestina.cl, or access the following link.

To read the full letter from lawyer Nelson Hadad, click on this link.