Closure of Los Libertadores Border Complex Due to Discovery of Dengue-Transmitting Mosquito

The Chilean and Argentine authorities announced the closure of the Los Libertadores Border Complex from February 19 to February 20, following the discovery of a suspected Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is known to transmit viral diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, zika, and yellow fever.

«Users of the Cristo Redentor Integrated System are informed that, by decision of the Chilean coordination and in agreement with the Argentine coordination, the temporary closure of this border crossing will take place due to chemical application following the detection of a highly suspicious adult vector, Aedes aegypti, by the Ministry of Health,» stated the announcement from the Complex.

As a result, transit will be suspended in Guardia Vieja (Chile) and Uspallata (Argentina) between February 19 and February 20. The crossing is scheduled to reopen at noon on that day.

[INFORMATION] ⚠️🏔️ The closure of the Los Libertadores Border Complex is announced for Thursday, February 19, due to preventive measures following the discovery of a suspected Aedes aegypti mosquito.

It’s important to remember that at the end of January, the Public Health Institute reported that a mosquito found in the warehouses of Santiago airport was identified as Aedes aegypti, an internationally recognized vector for viral diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, zika, and yellow fever.

The Ministry of Health urged the public to strengthen preventive measures to curb mosquito breeding by eliminating standing water that can serve as breeding grounds for the vector.

«Therefore, we request that containers with accumulated water, such as flower pots, vases, animal drinking troughs, buckets, etc., be emptied or removed,» emphasized the Ministry of Health.

They also recommended keeping water storage covered, removing unused items that can collect water, such as tires, and checking gutters, grills, and other areas around the home to reduce risks.

Regarding symptoms associated with bites from these mosquitoes, health authorities indicated that they include: high fever with sudden onset, intense muscular and joint pain, retro-orbital pain (behind the eyes), rash, and general malaise.

In cases of dengue, persistent abdominal pain, frequent vomiting, and bleeding from mucous membranes may also occur. «In the presence of any of these symptoms, one should immediately go to a healthcare center,» warned the Ministry of Health.

