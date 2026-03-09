Colombia’s Iván Cepeda Chooses Indigenous Leader Aída Quilcué as Vice Presidential Running Mate

Original article: Colombia: Candidato Iván Cepeda anuncia a lideresa indígena Aída Quilcué como su fórmula vicepresidencial

Following a historic victory in the recent parliamentary elections, Colombia’s Pacto Histórico has announced that Indigenous leader and current senator Aída Quilcué (pictured) will be the vice presidential candidate for Iván Cepeda.

Cepeda himself shared the announcement via a video on social media: «It is my honor and pride to announce to the country that, along with the political leadership of Pacto Histórico, we have decided that my vice presidential running mate will be the prominent Indigenous leader, who is a part of the Indigenous Regional Council of Cauca (CRIC), Senator Aída Quilcué.»

He added, «This decision brings me great satisfaction, and I feel honored to share it with the nation because the CRIC and Aída represent the best of the traditions of resistance, social struggle, and the building of a just and democratic country,» stated the Colombian left-wing candidate.

«Aída has graciously accepted this invitation, and together we are embarking on this journey. For me, it is very gratifying to have someone from the Indigenous peoples, who possess immense wisdom and also represent the best of our nationality in a country that needs justice—not just social justice, but also recognition of our diversity,» Cepeda emphasized.

ANUNCIO AL PAÍS QUE MI FÓRMULA VICEPRESIDENCIAL ES LA LIDERESA INDÍGENA AÍDA QUILCUÉ pic.twitter.com/aqiLR5NLND — Iván Cepeda Castro (@IvanCepedaCast) March 9, 2026

Continue reading about this topic:

The Citizen