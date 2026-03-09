Colombia’s Left Coalition Led by Petro Emerges as the Dominant Force in the Senate, Aiming for Presidential Victory

Original article: Colombia: coalición de izquierda de Petro se convierte en la mayor fuerza del Senado y apunta a ganar la Presidencia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s Historical Pact has emerged as the leading force in the Senate, positioning itself for a potential presidential win in the elections scheduled for May 31.

In the elections held this Sunday, the leftist coalition received the highest number of votes, securing 22.8% of the total ballots.

Specifically, it garnered over 4.4 million votes, translating to 25 seats out of the 102 available in the Senate for the 2026-2030 term. This represents a significant increase from the 2.8 million votes and 20 seats achieved four years ago.

With 15% of the votes and 3 million ballots, the Democratic Center obtained 17 seats out of the Senate’s 102, displacing former president Álvaro Uribe from his position, as he was ranked 25th on the closed list presented by the right-wing party.

The Liberal Party secured nearly 2.2 million votes and 13 seats, while the Conservative Party garnered 1.8 million votes and obtained 10 seats.

Trailing closely are the People’s Union Party (a Liberal split) with 8.1%, the Radical Change – Soul Coalition (right-wing) at 6.4%, and the centrist Now Colombia with 4.6%. Other parties failed to meet the necessary threshold for representation.

Following the results, President Gustavo Petro acknowledged that although the Historical Pact dominated the Senate elections, it lacks an absolute majority to exert significant influence in the Upper House.

«Even in preliminary counts and pending final votes, it is undeniable that the Pact excelled in the Congressional elections. However, it does not hold an absolute majority; the aim of a large Alliance for Life and prosperity must be maintained,» explained the progressive leader in a message shared on his social media.

Solo en pre conteo y faltando el escrutinio es indudable que el Pacto arrasó en las elecciones de Congreso. Sin embargo, no es mayoría absoluta, la idea de una gran Alianza por la Vida y la prosperidad debe mantenerse. Que no pase como a la Anapo, las y los congresistas nuevos… https://t.co/EoMQbgnJgJ — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) March 9, 2026

Moreover, he touched upon what, in his view, must not happen in the Senate: «It should not follow the path of Anapo; new congress members must study, and there should be a school for the new politics of Colombia,» he proposed.

Advancement of Petro’s Social Reforms

Petro also highlighted key initiatives that senators from the Historical Pact need to champion in Congress.

«In the upcoming term of the current Congress, social reform bills will be presented, with health reform as a priority,» the president stated.

It’s worth mentioning that the reform regarding health is one of the administration’s key legislative initiatives.

This project was introduced by the Colombian head of state in 2023 and aims for approval in this legislative term of the first semester of 2026.

The reform seeks to ensure that ADRES (Administrator of Resources for the General System of Health Security) allocates funds directly to hospitals and clinics without intermediaries from Health Promotion Entities (EPS), and it includes establishing Primary Health Care Centers (CAPS) and formalizing the working conditions of healthcare workers.

According to the president: «This is the project that makes Colombia a kingdom of life,» he noted in response to RTVC Noticias.

Favorable Scenario for Iván Cepeda in the Presidential Elections

The large vote share that the Historical Pact received in Colombia’s Senate elections sets the stage for a similar scenario in the presidential elections on May 31, which could lead to the victory of Senator Iván Cepeda.

«We are beginning to fully recognize what we have felt across the country (…) that we are the largest political force in Colombia,» Cepeda remarked.

The parliamentarian delivered the final speech during the celebration of the Historical Pact, emphasizing the left’s significant votes in the Senate.

Furthermore, he addressed the «second half» of the campaign, aimed at securing the presidency of Colombia in the first round—a goal that is now seen as more achievable within the Pact.

«With a firm and committed parliamentary group, we will embark on a new phase of transformations. Deepening change is not extremism,» he asserted.

He also emphasized that the social reforms promoted by President Petro’s government constitute the principal driving force of the Pact.

«We are the government of land reform, labor reform, and pension reform (…) that dignifies the people we care about,» he said, expressing gratitude to the progressive leader for his management of Colombia.