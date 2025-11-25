Original article: Entró en vigencia Acuerdo de Asociación Económica Integral entre Chile y Emiratos Árabes Unidos

Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement Between Chile and UAE Now in Effect

On November 24, 2025, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Chile and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) came into international force. This agreement was signed on July 29, 2024, in Abu Dhabi during President Gabriel Boric’s visit to the country.

The CEPA is the first trade agreement linking Chile with a Middle Eastern nation, marking a pioneering step in this area, according to Claudia Sanhueza, the Undersecretary of International Economic Relations (Subrei).

«This presents opportunities for our economy, especially concerning its food security needs and services. Moreover, the UAE is home to some of the largest investment funds globally and boasts some of the largest hydrocarbon reserves in the world,» Sanhueza added.

Subrei noted that the commencement of this agreement will complement the already effective Double Taxation Agreement, with negotiations for a forthcoming Investment Promotion Agreement set to begin soon.

«The enforcement of the CEPA with the UAE aligns perfectly with the Government’s foreign policy, which aims to diversify our international ties and create new development opportunities for Chile. This agreement expands export possibilities, enhances investment attraction, and contributes to a more diverse and sustainable economic integration, benefiting Chileans,» highlighted Claudia Sanhueza.

Strategic Partner

Among Middle Eastern countries, the UAE emerged as Chile’s second-largest trading partner in that region during 2024, with a commercial exchange totaling $232 million between the two nations.

With the CEPA now in effect, approximately 98% (97% upon entry into force and an additional 1% in the third year) of the products exported by Chile will enjoy better access to the Emirati market, while nearly 99.5% (99% at launch and 0.5% in three stages) of products imported from the UAE will benefit from the agreed tariff reduction schedule.

The agreement encompasses 21 chapters, addressing issues related to women’s economic empowerment—the first of its kind negotiated by the UAE—global value chains, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which include measures to enhance collaboration, share best practices, improve access to financing, and promote participation in international trade, as well as rules of origin, public procurement, and investment promotion, among others.

El Ciudadano / Photo Cover: Archive Presidency of the Republic