Congresswoman Camila Rojas Praises Approval of Bill Allowing Lifting of Bank Secrecy for Organized Crime Investigations

Congresswoman Camila Rojas (Frente Amplio) applauded the approval in the Chamber of Deputies of a bill that establishes the Economic Intelligence Subsystem, which will allow for the lifting of bank secrecy in exceptional cases to enhance investigations into organized crime and money laundering.

The legislator emphasized that the law maintains the requirement for judicial authorization to access banking information as a general rule, outlining limited exceptions for incidents involving reports of suspicious operations connected to banks, public officials, or legal entities.

«The approved proposal retains the requirement for judicial authorization as a general principle, only permitting exceptional cases of lifting bank secrecy through administrative means to complete the analysis of certain suspicious transaction reports,» the congresswoman noted.

In this context, the congresswoman highlighted that this tool could significantly strengthen police and judicial investigations.

«This project will greatly assist police and judicial investigations. When we talk about security and putting an end to the scourge of drugs, we are committing to addressing it seriously, from the root, and not just with cheap theatrics,» stated the parliamentarian from San Antonio.

«What I regret is that it took us so long to reach this point. I lament that the president of the Security Commission unnecessarily delayed the discussion and voting on this project,» concluded Congresswoman Camila Rojas.

Next Step: Senate Review

Following its approval in the Chamber of Deputies, the bill creating the Economic Intelligence Subsystem and establishing measures for the prevention and alert of activities related to organized crime has moved on to the Senate for its third and final legislative review.

To this end, the law establishes a collaborative work system among the Financial Analysis Unit (UAF), the Internal Revenue Service (SII), and the National Customs Service, institutions that will be able to share information and enhance their analytical capabilities to identify irregular transactions.

Moreover, the initiative establishes Intelligence and Economic Analysis Units within both the Internal Revenue Service and Customs, always aiming to improve the investigation of suspicious operations.

Read more about this project in the Chamber’s bulletin HERE

