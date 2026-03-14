Congresswoman Lorena Fries Demands President Kast Adhere to Human Rights Treaties Following Indult Announcement

Congresswoman Lorena Fries demanded that President Kast adhere to human rights treaties following his announcement to pardon military personnel convicted for the social uprising. In her CNN Prime appearance, Fries criticized the lack of a 'government for all' and warned that there are still 'debts' in truth and justice. On social media, she stressed that human rights crimes are not subject to pardon.

Congresswoman Lorena Fries Demands President Kast Adhere to Human Rights Treaties Following Indult Announcement
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Diputada Lorena Fries: “Presidente Kast, le exijo que cumpla con los tratados y estándares internacionales de derechos humanos”

«What’s at Risk is Democracy»: Congresswoman Lorena Fries Condemns Kast’s Announcement and Upholds International Standards

In a recent interview with CNN Prime, Lorena Fries, leader of the Frente Amplio party’s parliamentary group, expressed serious concerns about the government’s latest announcements regarding human rights. This follows President José Antonio Kast’s suggestion to consider pardons for military personnel convicted for actions linked to the social uprising.

During the discussion, Fries voiced her worry about the «series of announcements that indicate a lack of adherence to the guarantee and exercise of human rights by this government.» She emphasized that the social uprising represented a grave violation of human rights and noted that «we still have outstanding issues regarding the social uprising when we look at the convictions that have occurred.» She concluded that a potential pardon would allow the country to overlook justice, as a pardon equates to forgiveness.

Fries Links Announcement with Punta Peuco Bill and Warns of Risks to Democracy

In line with her televised statements, Fries took to social media to elaborate on her stance and intensify her demands towards the President. In a post that included a video, she drew a direct connection between the announcement of pardons and the bill proposing sentence commutation for prisoners at Punta Peuco, which had previously been criticized for violating the Rome Statute.

«International standards are clear: crimes against human rights cannot be granted amnesty or pardons. Chile is obliged to comply with them,» asserted Fries. Sending a direct message to the President, she wrapped up her remarks by highlighting that relativizing these violations threatens the democratic system as a whole: «When human rights violations are dismissed, what is at risk is democracy.»

«President Kast, I demand that you comply with international human rights treaties and standards,» stated the parliamentarian.

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