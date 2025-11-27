Original article: El video que desató la tormenta: Cabo Zamora enciende redes con polémico mensaje y luego lo borra

Controversial Video Ignites Outrage: Congressman Sebastián Zamora Deletes His Militaristic Message

The newly elected congressman from the Republican Party and former Carabineros officer, Sebastián Zamora, sparked significant controversy after posting a story on his Instagram account. The post was a repost showing a military scene from the film Warfare accompanied by the statement: «My courses and I waiting for Kast to win to clean the streets.»

Zamora, a former police officer known for his involvement in the Pío Nono case from October 2, 2020, during the social unrest, faced accusations from the Northern Metropolitan Prosecutor’s Office of pushing a young man off a bridge into the Mapocho River, which led to charges of attempted homicide.

He was held in preventive detention for five months within a police unit and was expelled from the Carabineros. The prosecution sought an eight-year prison sentence, but in 2023, he was acquitted by the 4th Criminal Court of Santiago.

The post by the former police officer, which was a repost from the account polilla.chile, featured a scene from the film Warfare, where a group of men in military attire brandishing weapons were celebrating in front of a screen. The video, which included the phrase: «My courses and I waiting for Kast to win to clean the streets,» was online for about 12–14 hours before Zamora deleted it. However, a screenshot quickly went viral on social media.

The video shared by Zamora triggered a wave of criticism, including from congresswoman Lorena Fries, who stated on social media:

«Zamora deleted the video, but we won’t forget: ‘waiting for Kast to win to clean the streets.’ This is the party of Kast and its elected representatives. They do not respect democracy and live in a fantasy of war against their fellow citizens. They are driven by hate.»

Zamora deleted the video, but we won’t forget: «waiting for Kast to win to clean the streets.» This is the party of Kast and its elected representatives. They do not respect democracy and live in a fantasy of war against their fellow citizens. They are driven by hate. pic.twitter.com/wg8dpfMoff — Lorena Fries (@lorenafriesm) November 25, 2025

In addition, journalist Rodrigo Herrera commented in La Voz de los que Sobran that the video presented a call or indication that a significant number of Carabineros were waiting for Kast to win in order to «clean the streets,» in a purge that is hard to comprehend. «Nobody is asking for a purge here.»

Also joining in the criticism was writer Pedro Cayuqueo, who noted:

«Someone should inform former officer Zamora that he is now a congressman; he has left the police station. The young man must rise to the occasion; if he performs well, he might even become the mayor of Santiago someday.»

Someone should inform former officer Zamora that he is now a congressman; he has left the police station. The young man must rise to the occasion; if he performs well, he might even become the mayor of Santiago someday. pic.twitter.com/S80vg4M3mL — Pedro Cayuqueo (@pcayuqueo) November 25, 2025

Meanwhile, congressman Jorge Brito from the Broad Front stated in an interview with Radio Bío Bío that the slogan «clean the streets» has been used by far-right fascist movements «to justify their political and hate crimes,» urging the Republican Party to distance itself from Zamora or «otherwise it will be failing its legal duty to expressly renounce violence in Chile.»

Additionally, congressman Luis Cuello criticized Zamora for displaying a «pitiful level» and called on him to respect the rule of law. Both the station and The Clinic attempted to reach the elected congressman for comments regarding the video and its removal but received no response.

It is important to note that Zamora was elected on November 16, receiving 25,755 votes, boosted by the high vote count of congressman Luis Fernando Sánchez, who received 37,854 preferences in the same Republican pact.

So far, Zamora has not made any public statements regarding the video or its deletion.

