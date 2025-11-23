Coordinadora 8M Organizes Anti-Fascist Feminist Assembly in Response to Far-Right Threats

Original article: Coordinadora 8M convocó a una asamblea feminista antifascista ante avance de la ultraderecha y para organizar campaña de apoyo a Jara

The Coordinadora 8M has called for an anti-fascist feminist assembly on Saturday, November 22, at 10:30 AM, set to take place at the National Stadium Park. The gathering aims to discuss and strategize responses to the rising fascism in the country, bringing together over 250 women, gender-diverse individuals, and children.

In their invitation to participate, the coordinators expressed:

“Worldwide, far-right governments have only brought poverty and death, wrapped in false promises of security. This is a policy orchestrated by the elite to pit the poor against one another. Kast embodies this regression in rights. The authoritarian threat is even more significant for the rights of women, girls, and sexual and gender diversity. The core of their agenda is to silence us, instill fear, and force us back into the closet.”

The coordinators pointed out that we have already witnessed fascism in Brazil with Bolsonaro, Argentina with Milei, and the United States with Trump, explaining that far-right governments bring repression, hunger, war, and denialism.

“We critically assess this government and its role in the rise of fascism. However, we remain undaunted. It is essential to do everything we can to ensure Jeannette Jara’s victory and to challenge every vote for the far-right. Above all, we call for collective organization to face the challenges ahead, united and resolute,” they stated.

In this context, the coordinators emphasized that in response to the fear and setbacks posed by fascism, we must organize, “because what is at stake is not just an election: it is our lives and our future.”

Moreover, the organization urged everyone to vote for candidate Jeannette Jara and to organize efforts to defend the rights already achieved, aiming to prevent “impoverishing denialism” from ruling our country. They also encouraged the replication of the assembly in other regions of Chile.

Additionally, the coordinators called for a march on Tuesday, November 25, at Cerro Huelen in Santiago at 6:30 PM, in recognition of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women:

“On November 25, we must take to the streets by the thousands, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. It is our collective task to be the force that halts the advance of fascism and pushes for the possibility of a life free from misogynistic violence,” the invitation stated.

After the assembly, they shared on social media, “Being together reaffirms something vital: we are not alone, and we are many. From this collective strength, we decide to activate the campaign for Jara and move united to confront the advance of the far-right.”